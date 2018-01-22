The Stage is set for Super Bowl 52

~by Bob Volpe ~

The final two NFL teams going to Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis, on

February 4th, are set. The New England Patriots vs. the Philadelphia

Eagles.



In the AFC Championship game, the perennial favorites, while at the

same time being the most hated team in the NFL (Google it), New

England Patriots are going back to the Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 to

earn a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

Pat’s quarterback Tom Brady will be getting his sixth Super Bowl ring,

an NFL record for a quarterback.

After trailing by 10 points in the third quarter, Brady lead the Pats

to 14 unanswered points in the 4th quarter in classic Brady fashion to

blow by the Jags.



Love em or hate em, you have to admit, Brady has ice in his veins when

it comes to pressure situations. You only have to look back to last

year’s Super Bowl, when Brady was trailing the Falcons 28-9 at the

half, then racked up 25 unanswered points in the second half to win

the game 34-28.

In the NFC Championship game, the Eagles just dismantled the Vikings.

The Vikes were victims of a merciless attack by Eagles QB Nick Foles

passing game. That one ended in a 38-7 blowout.

Looking ahead to the big game.

Both teams have good defenses, but the edge goes to the Eagles in that

category.

The Eagle defense will be in Brady’s face more often than Gisele.

Tom’s not the most mobile signal caller, so he’s going to be a sitting

duck. He does have a quick release though and gets rid of the ball

fast, and he’ll have to if he wants to stay out of the dreaded blue

tent on the sideline. When he gets rattled and hit a few times, he’s

been known to throw multiple interceptions.

While the Vikes O line did a good job protecting Keenum, he threw 2

picks, 1 of which was a pick 6 due to the pressure of the Eagle

defensive front four.

The Pat’s defense had 8 sacks against the Titans, but only managed 3

against a much better O line in the Jaguars. They didn’t pick off

Bortles once nor did theyt recover any fumbles. The Eagles O line is

one of the best in the NFL and only gave up one sack against the

Vikes.

On offense, it’s hard to bet against Brady. The man is a machine. His

weapons are many and talented. Danny Amendola and Brandon Cooks are

two of the best in the league at wide out and Gronk is a mutant. At

running back Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead are both wildcards. They can

turn a game if they’re having a breakout day.

The Eagles, on the other hand, are sporting their number two

quarterback Nick Foles. Foles took over for Carson Wentz when he went

down 6 weeks ago with a season ending injury. That didn’t stop the

Eagles from sweeping through the playoffs though.

If Foles plays against the Pats like he did against the Vikes, they

can beat the Pats. He threw for 352 yards and 3 TD’s against the Vikes

without breaking a sweat.

The Eagles balanced their passing attack with a solid rushing game led

by Jay Ajayi and former Patriot, La Garrett Blount.

So, this Super Bowl will be the match up of an immovable object vs. an

unstoppable force. Great defense vs. great offense.

Historically, offense wins games, defense wins championships.

The TMJ is going with the Eagles to upset the Patriots. 24-14