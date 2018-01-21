Pioneer Boys Start Basketball Season Well But How Will They Finish?

~ by Trevor Phipps ~

The 2017-2018 Pioneer boys basketball season is now in full throttle. The season for the boys started with a game against the Colorado Springs School on November 30, 2017. The Pioneers had a good start to their season and currently have a record of 7-4.

However, like the Panthers, the Pioneers play all of their league games towards the end of the season. Their record says 7-4 but they have only played two league games and lost them both. Also like the Panthers, the Pioneers suffered a losing streak. At one point in the season the team was sitting comfortably with a 6-1 record. But the team lost all three games they played between December 21, 2017 and January 12, 2018.

Their losing streak started back in December when they traveled to Cotopaxi and got beat 66-53. The boys took a break for the holidays then played their next game on January 11. During their first game back from winter break, the Pioneers hosted Peyton and lost a close one 37-34.

Then the very next day, the Pioneers played another home match against Crested Butte. During this match, the Pioneers suffered their third loss in a row by a score of 49-42. The game stayed close throughout and a couple of the Pioneer players put up some impressive points on the board. According to ccvpioneers.com, “The Pioneers lost a close one to Crested Butte. Angel St. George scored 15 and David Snare added 14 in the loss.”

A few days later, Pioneer coach Gary Lays was able to guide his boys into ending their losing streak. On January 17, the Pioneer boys took on Fountain Valley at another home game and were able to squeak out a 36-33 win. Hopefully now the Pioneers are ready to win again!

Their next match is at home on January 26 against the 3-6 South Park Burros at 7 p.m. Then on January 30, the Pioneers travel to the Springs to take on the 3-6 Pikes Peak Christian Eagles. The Pioneer boys’ season runs until February 17, 2018. The boys play a total of nineteen games and already have eleven out of the way. Let’s hope the Pioneer boys can continue to play well and win the close ones.