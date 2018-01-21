Lady Panthers Struggle Against Tough League Foes

~ byTrevor Phipps ~

Just like the boys, the Lady Panther hoopsters fell into a slump once they got into the depths of their league play.

The girls started their season off playing non-conference games and once had a record of 4-3.

Then the slump hit and the girls have lost six games in a row and have only won two of their last 11 games. The Lady Panthers now have an overall record of 4-9 with a league record of 1-5. The girls are 2-4 at home, 1-4 on the road and 1-1 during neutral games.

The slump for the girls’ b-ball team started during their tournament in Johnstown when they lost to Roosevelt High School by a close score of 49-46. Their losing streak continued with their not so close losses to Sierra and TCA.

On January 13, the Lady Panthers took on Widefield at home and got smoked. Widefield overcame the Lady Panthers by a score of 61-29. The stomping continued for the girls when they traveled to Mesa Ridge three days later on Jan. 16. The girls lost on the road to Mesa Ridge by a score of 79-30.

Last Thursday, the Lady Panthers came back home to face the Canon City Tigers. The girls played tough and kept the score close during most of the game. Even into the fourth period, the girls were staying between four and eight points from the lead, until the last few minutes of the game. When the clock started ticking close to the buzzer, the Lady Panthers fell apart and let the Tigers gain a bigger lead. At the end, the Tigers out played the Lady Panthers and beat them 41-29.

The girls know they must end their devastating losing streak and hope they can turn their season around this week. The team travels to Mitchell High School on Jan. 25 to take on and hopefully destroy the 0-13 Marauders. On Jan. 29, the girls face the 3-9 Harrison Panthers at home. On Jan. 31,the Lady Panthers travel to Sierra to play the 9-5 Stallions once again. These next two games are the best chance for the ladies to pull themselves out of their six-game losing streak.