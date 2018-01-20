Panthers Yet Again Have Trouble Winning League Games

~ by Trevor Phipps ~

The Panther boys started their year out quite well but they have recently fallen into a slump that they must get over. The Panthers started out their season with a 7-2 record but they have recently lost their last five games in a row. After this devastating losing streak the Panthers have fallen to a .500 record of 7-7.

Just like they were last year, the Panthers are much better playing in non-conference games. They had only lost two close ones before their league play started after winter break. Currently, they only have a 2-5 record when playing league games. The boys must pull themselves out of this slump if they want to have a chance at seeing a playoff game this year.

The losing streak started on January 9 when the Panthers traveled to Sierra and got barely beat. The next game they played they were beat at home by TCA in a game that got played out to the last minute. Then on Saturday January 13, the boys traveled to Widefield and got whooped. The Panther boys lost the away game by a score of 82-61.

Next, the Panthers came back home to face Mesa Ridge High School. The score was not too bad but they lost 67-58. They then continued their schedule by voyaging down south to Canon City. The Tigers luckily squeaked past the Panthers in the battle of the cats by one basket. The Panther boys fell to Canon City in the Tiger gym by a score of 76-74.

This week the Panther boys must focus. If they want to have a presence in the post season they need to start winning games again. On January 25 the Panthers face the 1-12 Mitchell Marauders at home at 7:00 p.m. On the 29th the boys head to Harrison to take on the other Panthers that have a 5-8 record. Then on January 31st the Panthers will come home to take on the 6-8 Sierra Stallions again. The Panthers currently have nine games left in their season.