Sheriff’s Office Provides Coats to Kids In Need

~ by Trevor Phipps ~

As the temperature in the area drops, many local families are in need of winter clothes to keep them warm.

In an effort to give back to the community, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Association (HDSA), joined forces to provide winter jackets to local children. Last Wednesday, the local sheriff’s department and many volunteers went out and bought 90 brand new kids’ size winter jackets to help keep the local youth warm during the winter.

The sheriff’s deputies went to the store and hand-picked 90 kids’ jackets and made sure to choose colors and styles that meet the latest fashion trends.

The jackets were all purchased from the local Walmart and brought back to the sheriff’s office.

The pile of jackets filled the table inside the conference room at the sheriff’s office. The jackets were then brought to the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek. The Aspen Mine Center will then distribute the jackets to local families that are in need.

The money for the jackets came from the HDSA.

The HDSA is a non-profit organization that aids the sheriff’s department with many community related activities. According to their website, the HDSA “was started in January 2011 and consists of several local business people who want to make a difference in the community by supporting those who serve through the Sheriff’s Office with augmentation, public education and fund raising responsibilities.”

The organization works as a citizen advisory committee for the sheriff’s office.

The HDSA also helps the sheriff’s office connect with the community through a number of events. They provide all of the necessary funds for the national night out and open house events that the sheriff’s office holds each year. The HDSA provided the money necessary to purchase the winter jackets for local kids through fundraisers and donation monies.