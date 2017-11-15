Almanac Week of 11.14.17

Tuesday, Nov. 14

The Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority Board will meet on Nov. 14 at 7:30 a.m. in the Woodland Park City Council Chambers.

The Green Mountain Falls Planning Commission will meet on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. in the GMF Town Hall.

Wednesday Nov. 15

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the CC Council Chambers at city hall. The council also will hold budget workshops on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15, starting at 3 p.m. on both days.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Meeting Change. The Teller County Commissioners will meet on Nov. 16 at 9:15 a.m. in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek. This marks a meeting change from the board’s normal meeting times due to the holidays.

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

Hello My Baby. The Woodland Park High School Theatre department will be performing the musical ‘Hello My Baby’November 16,17,18 at Dickson Auditorium at the high school. Each performance starts at 7 pm. Tickets are available to purchase in advance at www.woodlandparkhs. seatyourself.biz, or can be purchased the night of the show. Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $7 for youth 10 and under, and $7 for seniors. We have recently formed a group, WPHS Performing Arts Parents Association, or PAPA, to help support the music and theatre departments at WPHS.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m.Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for Nov. 16. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

The Woodland Park City Council will meet on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers, next to city hall.

Friday, Nov 17



The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

Bell Ringing for Salvation Army. It’s that time of year again! Bell Ringing for the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, which is sponsored by the Pikes Peak Rotary Club. The Bell Ringing will begin in Teller County on Friday November 17th . There are a variety of locations. The Bell Ringig is great fun and people often compete with their friends, co-workers, other organizations, etc. to see who can bring in the most donations by Ringing The Bell. You can also “Adopt a Kettle’ for a day, part of a day or longer. And if you or your business / organization don’t have the availability to ring, you can “Match a Kettle.” As you may or may not know, bell ringing during the holidays provides a majority of the funds available for The Salvation Army to assist those in need in Teller County throughout the year with rent, utilities, food and in a variety of other ways. And 90 percent of all donations stay here to benefit Teller County residents. Some of the businesses involved, where bell ringing will occur, include Cripple Creek Family Dollar, Cripple Creek Venture Foods, Woodland Park City Market and the Woodland Park Wal-Mart outlets. For more information, please email bellringers@aspenminecenter. org or call The Aspen Mine Center @ 689-3584, Ted ext 132, Michelle ext 124 or Rebecca ext 101. Recreation Forum. A Ring the Peak Gateway to the Outdoors Forum will be held on Nov 18at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center from 1 to 4 p.m. A number of speakers and presenters from the outdoor, tourism and recreation industry will be in attendance. Also, more updates will occur regarding the Ring the Peak trail in the region and other related outdoor pursuits. The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, has great weekend specials. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and special entertainment during the weekend. In addition, the golf course is still open for play this season, weather permitting. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com.

Fossil Beds November Highlights. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is open year round. During November, the Monument is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Here are some of the activities taking place this month. Florissant Fossil Beds offers a beautiful landscape and historical features where you can reflect on the public lands, history, and stories that make up our national heritage. And on Friday, November 17, don’t miss the Night Sky Program, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., join park staff and members of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society to gaze at the dark skies above Florissant Fossil Beds in search of planets, galaxies, nebulas, and more. Meet at the Visitor Center. There are no additional fees for any park programs beyond the daily entrance fee. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers 15 miles of beautiful, yet lesser known, hiking trails to explore, a free Junior Ranger Program, two short self-guided trails, a park video and museum exhibits, and bookstore. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook at /FlorissantNPS

Saturday, Nov. 18

Senior Center Pancake Breakfast – Pancake Breakfast at the Woodland Park Senior Center, SE corner of Pine Street and Lake Avenue, will be held on Saturday, November 18, 8 am to 11 am. Plan to start off your Thanksgiving celebrations with a fresh cooked, all you can eat, breakfast of fluffy pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, melon and the best biscuits and gravy around. We aim to get your “Gobbling” off to a great start! Your home town seniors will be flipping the pancakes and serving them up with juice and coffee or hot tea for only $8. Kids 6 and under eat for $2. This open to the public fundraising event helps to support the programs and activities of the Woodland Park Senior Center. We appreciated the support of each one of you! Mark your calendars and plan to join us on the 3rd Saturday each month of the year.

Mueller State Park in November. Mueller State Park invites visitors to come out to the park to enjoy the peace and quiet the winter months can offer! Hiking goes on year round and once the snow arrives, lots of folks come out for snowshoeing, skiing and sledding! The park is open every day for outdoor activities and the Visitor Center is open every day from 9 am until 4 pm except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Celebrate the New Year on January 1st by joining in on guided First Day Hikes! See you on the trails. Here are a few highlights of upcoming scheduled activities: Enjoy a hike at Elk Meadow Trailhead on Saturday, Nov. 18, starting at 9:15 a.m. Watch for winter birds and wildlife on this 2 mile trail that winds in and out of the forest and meadows. The hike is led by Naturalist Cindi. And on Tuesday, Nov. 21, get into the Thanksgiving spirit with a Turkey Day for Kids. Meet at Visitor Center at 10 a.m. Get ready for Thanksgiving by coming to Kid’s Turkey Day! Learn about wild turkeys while playing games and making turkey crafts! Call 719-687-2366 for details on November activities at Mueller State Park.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Mining Presentation. Newmont Mining Corporation (Newmont) is a leading gold and copper producer. Founded in 1921, the Company has operations in five countries around the world. The Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Mine (CC&V) is located in Teller County Colorado between the cities of Victor and Cripple Creek. The area of Victor and Cripple Creek is rich in mining history, with many historic mining structures still intact. The current CC&V mine has been in operation for nearly 30 years. Newmont acquired the site in 2015 and with the acquisition, Newmont brought a world-class reclamation strategy to ensure long-term historical and environmental sustainability goals are achieved. The Pikes Peak Historical Society invites you to learn more about mining reclamation when a representative from Newmont will speak at the PPHS monthly Chautauqua on Sunday, November 19 at 2pm at the Florissant Library. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.

Upcoming

Indoor Winter Farmer’s Market. Scheduled the second Saturday of every month (November through May) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. A wide variety of vegetables, meats, fruits, toys and many miscellaneous items will be showcased. For more information, call719-689-3133.

It’s not early for Christmas. The Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Camp Christmas committee is planning some kick-off events to celebrate the Yuletide season. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Aspen Mine Center will host a “Cup of Christmas Tea. Call 719-659-3599 for reservations. The committee is also looking for Christmas trees for the main event, scheduled for Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. We are looking for new or used trees or decorations, or other help. Drop off weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 689-3584. For information about the Cripple creek and Victor Gold Camp Christmas committee, call coordinator Kathi Pilcher at 719-659-3599. .

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs

On Sunday, November 26 at 7 p.m., First Christian Church at 16 E. Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs is presenting the Annual Messiah Sing-Along, which will include the Christmas portion ofMessiah plus the Hallelujah Chorus, as well as favorite carols for audience singing, accompanied by strings, harpsichord and organ. Some scores will be provided, or you may bring your own. The program will also include holiday music sung by the Chamber Singers of the Colorado Springs Chorale, directed by Kimberley Schultz. A free will offering will be taken. Call719-633-8888.

Pikes Peak Ringers. Join the Pikes Peak Ringers in ringing in the holiday season! Pikes Peak Ringers, an auditioned community hand bell choir in Colorado Springs, will present two concerts for the Christmas season entitled “A Symphony of Christmas.” The first concert will be performed at Broadmoor Community Church, located at 315 Lake Ave, at 3p.m. on Sunday, November 26. The second concert will be held at Community Congregational Church of Manitou Springs, 103 Pawnee Ave on Tuesday, December 12th at 7 p.m.The concerts are free and open to the public; a freewill offering will be taken during the program.

Pikes Peak Ringers was formed in 1991 under the direction of Kevin McChesney. The group has been recognized as one of the premier handbell ensembles in North America. The public is cordially invited to begin their Christmas Season with Pikes Peak Ringers as they perform many well-known carols of the season. For more information, visit pikespeakringers.com.