Broncos Can’t Shake Early Winter Slump

Do or Die Contest With Brady Bunch Looming

~ by Bob Volpe ~

The road has not been kind to the Broncos.

They return to Denver after a three game losing road trip to take on the New England Patriots this

week.

Last week’s flop in Philly was a truly embarrassing affair. Carson Wentz and the Eagles racked up a 50 burger on the Bronco’s number one defense in the NFL. Barring a serious injury to Wentz, the 8-1 Eagles are a clear favorite to represent the NFC in this year’s Super Bowl.

Nobody expected the change to Brock Osweiler at quarterback to be the end all fix to the Bronco’s

offensive problems. As it turned out Osweiler looked like a 6’7” version of Siemian. Two picks, poor judgment, poor technique, throwing wild off his back foot, and 19-38 completions against the Eagles.

The Bronco’s problems are deep and wide. The whole team seems to be running at half speed. These problems are chronic. Without some serious coaching the grit back into these boys, this season is over.

A new coaching staff, a new offensive line, and a young quarterback all spelled trouble from the get-go. No professional sports pundit gave the Broncos much of a chance before the beginning of the regular

season. When the Broncos beat the Cowboys in game two, there was much joy and hope in Bronco Country, but the inexperience monster raised its head and reality broke out all over the place.

When loses started coming, the team lost confidence and became frustrated. Penalties killed offensive drives and extended drives for opponents and turnovers became way to frequent. Adding to the

frustration; officials making bad calls, and flat out bad luck on how the ball bounced, and this team was just doomed to fail.

The Patriots come to town this week after their bye. They are riding a four game winning streak and are 3-0 on the road this year. The Brady bunch is the number two scoring offense this year in the AFC. Their weaknesses are in the defensive secondary and against the run, but whether that will be enough to give the Broncos a chance in this one is questionable.

The Broncos are 3-1, the last four times the Pats came to Denver, including a 20-18 win last year on a late drive by Osweiler in the snow.

Counting this week’s game against the Pats, there are still eight games left for the Broncos this season. Now at 3-5, a win this week and they can still pull off a wild card spot. Long shot? You bet. Impossible? No, but highly unlikely.

The team right now is in shambles. The only shining light in Bronco Country is the defense, and they just got shellacked in Philly. This game will determine whether or not the Bronco offense can get some much needed confidence back. Brock played like crap on Sunday, but it was, after all, his first start in a year.

Even a close, respectable loss against the Pats and the Broncos may be able to chalk up a few more W’s, this season. The problems they have now are confidence, turnovers, penalties, and scoring touchdowns.

Fewer penalties and turnovers, and more scoring touchdowns, will boost the Broncos’ confidence. That would be a good way to start the second half of the season.

The official TMJ/Russ’ Place pick: Lack of confidence equals a Pats spanking of the Broncos by a 27-6 score.