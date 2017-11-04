City Council Wrestles With Budget

The November 2nd regular meeting of city council was civil, but splithard on how to reduce spending, yet maintain the current level ofservices for the people of Woodland Park.This year’s budget kerfuffel over spending and saving is almost amirror image of last year’s. Fiscal conservatives on council and inthe community want deep cuts in spending, while city staff wants tomaintain the current level of service and improvements.At issue for proponents of budget cuts are how to restore reservemoney that was expended last year on major construction projects intown, and the level of debt incurred with those projects.

Last year there was near panic by some over debt incurred by the city

on Memorial Park, the Aquatic Center, and a new city maintenance

facility. All three of those projects are complete and operating, but

the concern over the debt remains.

Councilman Val Carr has proposed a plethora of cuts. He said, “I think

we should throttle back on growing service levels for a while, but

this budget does the opposite; it grows spending without any urgent

need whatsoever. I’m feeling conservative right now and think we’re

much safer by budgeting for a reasonable surplus at this time. This is

not the time to have a budget that lowers our reserves yet again.”

Councilman Paul Saunier agreed. He said, “I am deeply troubled by the

budget as presented. With a dangerously low reserve and the large

unknown risk of the Aquatic Center, I expected a conservative budget

that would begin to move our community toward a safer financial

position.”

Former city finance director Kellie Case spoke as a private citizen in

favor of Carr’s proposal. She said, “After a thorough review, I

support Mr. Carr’s approach to the budget because it reflects

carefully considered reduction in spending, designed to improve the

city’s financial position while maintaining a high lever of public

service.” Case spoke last year about her same fears on the 2017

budget.

Councilman Noel Sawyer went past just asking for the usual cookie

cutter cuts conservatives love so much. He suggested city funding to

Main Street. be abolished. That would save the city $54.000. Sawyer

contends that Main Street, like the DDA, should have to make it on

their own merits. The proposed budget for part time Main Street

coordinator position is $32,000.

Both Sawyer and Carr recommended the elimination of the Special

Projects Department in favor of part time employees and volunteers

running that job at a savings of $229,000.

The Empire Strikes Back

City Manager David Buttery provided written responses to both Sawyer

and Carr’s suggestions. In his comments, Buttery defended the budget

sighting achievements of the Special Projects Department and those of

Main Street. He did agree that the general fund had been knowingly

stretched in 2017 with Memorial Park and the Aquatic Center. Buttery

contends that the proposed 2018 budget takes into account and reflects

improvement in the fund balance and fund balance reserve.

The one thing everyone agreed on was lifting the hiring freeze on

police and a school resource officer. The budget does indeed provide

for additional officers. What is still to be worked out is by how

much. Police Chief Miles DeYoung expressed his appreciation to the

city in a memorandum, thanking them for their support.

There will be at least one more (likely two) special budget workshops

before the final proposal goes to council for a vote. The next

workshop will be held November 14th in council chambers at City Hall,

at 6pm. The next reading of the proposed budge will be held at the

regular city council meeting on November 16th at 7pm, in council

chambers at City Hall.

If you are concerned, and you should be, about how the city spends

your tax dollars, you are encouraged to attend these meetings. Be

prepared for a lot of confusing numbers juggling and if possible bring

your financial planner with you to explain what they’re talking about.

The funny (not the haha kind) thing about proposed budgets is, they

are calculated on the performance of past revenue streams collected by

the city. Another National disaster like 9/11, a wild land fire that

reaches the city limits, a recession like that of 2010, or any number

of unexpected conditions and, poof, revenue stream drops faster than a

drunk on ice skates.

One thing is for certain: nobody is going to come out of this with

everything they want, except maybe the police force, which, in their

case is well deserved.