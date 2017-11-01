Almanac Week of 11.01.17

Tuesday, Oct. 31

The Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority will have a special meeting on Oct. 31 at 7:30 a.m. at the Historic Ute Inn in Woodland Park.

Halloween Happenings. If you didn’t get a chance to participate in Halloween events last weekend, this is your final chance. For more details, visit www.mountainjackpot.com.

The 4th Annual Trunk or Treat, sponsored by the Ute Pass Triangle Chamber of Commerce, will be Tuesday, October 31st from 5:30-7:30pm in the Joyland Church Parking Lot. There will be free hot chocolate & apple cider. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated trunk and best costume. If you would like to have a trunk, please visit the Ute Pass Triangle Chamber of Commerce website.

Trunk or Treat, Cripple Creek-style. We’ve all “Trick or Treated” door to door, consider going trunk to trunk. Trunk or Treat is back for another ghoulish adventure. Vehicle trunks decorated by volunteers will serve as a backdrop for this spooktacular event, which will be held at CC Parks and Recreation Circle Parking Lot on Oct 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the best decorated trunk. Stop in Parks and Recreation for hot chocolate and to enter the kids costume contest. Winner will be announced shortly after 5:45 pm. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

Early voting. Early voting has kicked off at the Teller County’s voting polling center at the clerk and recorder offices in Woodland Park and will continue from now until election day, Nov. 7. If you are eligible to vote in this election, don’t forget to mail-in your ballot, drop it off at an official outlet, or vote in person at the polling center. For more details, see related stories in this week’s TMJ.

Nov. 1

.

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website atwww.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

Community Open House. Newmont Cripple Creek & Victor (CC&V) Mine will hold a community open house regarding CC&V’s Globe Hill Operations on Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Cripple Creek Heritage Center (9283 Hwy. 67, Cripple Creek). It will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. During this open house, residents can talk one-on-one with Newmont’s CC&V managers and staff members about their concerns regarding the company’s ongoing operations, occurring northeast of Cripple Creek. Light snacks and refreshments will be served. For more information, call Brad Poulson, external relations representative at 719-689-4052, or Lorna Shaw at 719-689-4044.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for Nov. 2. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

The Woodland Park City Council will meet on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers, next to city hall.

Friday, Nov. 3

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.

The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, has great weekend specials. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and special entertainment during the weekend. In addition, the golf course is still open for play this season, weather permitting. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com.

Saturday, Nov. 4

Cripple Creek Sidewalk Sale. The 4th Annual Cripple Creek Sidewalk Sale will occur on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take advantage of great discounts from Bennett Avenue merchants. Also, the city is scheduled to have its second annual Colorado Distilled Spirits Festival. For more information, see VisitCrippleCreek.com.

Clock Tower Condo Celebration. Teller County’s Habitat for Humanity group will hold a celebration on Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to highlight the completion of the Clock Towers Condominiums project, a major effort to help bridge the gap for affordable housing in our community. More than 600 volunteers have participated in the project. The celebration will occur at the Clock Tower site at 222 N. Laurel Street.

Mueller State Park in November. Mueller State Park invites visitors to come out to the park to enjoy the peace and quiet the winter months can offer! Hiking goes on year round and once the snow arrives, lots of folks come out for snowshoeing, skiing and sledding! The park is open every day for outdoor activities and the Visitor Center is open every day from 9 am until 4 pm except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Celebrate the New Year on January 1st by joining in on guided First Day Hikes! See you on the trails. For the coming weekend, here are a few scheduled activities: On Saturday, Nov. 4, hike the Aspen Trail. Meet at 9:15 a.m. at the School Pond Trailhead. Join Naturalist Cindi to hike Aspen Trail, one of the least visited corners of the park. Be ready for any weather! Aspen is 3.5 miles long with lots of hills. On Sunday, Nov. 5, hike the Elk Meadow Trail. Meet at the Elk Meadow Trailhead at 1:30 p.m. Watch for winter birds and wildlife on this 2 mile trail that winds in and out of the forest and meadows. Led by Naturalist Penny. We hope to see you on the trails. Call 719-687-2366 for details on October activities at Mueller State Park.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, Nov. 5

Fossil Beds Activities. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is open year round. During the fall months, the Monument is open every day of the week. Here are a few highlights of activities that regularly take place: Daily, 11 a.m. – Ranger-Guided Hike . Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop: Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt) Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center: Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Hornbek Homestead Tours, Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook at /FlorissantNPS

Upcoming

Mining Presentation. Newmont Mining Corporation (Newmont) is a leading gold and copper producer. Founded in 1921, the Company has operations in five countries around the world. The Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Mine (CC&V) is located in Teller County Colorado between the cities of Victor and Cripple Creek. The area of Victor and Cripple Creek is rich in mining history, with many historic mining structures still intact. The current CC&V mine has been in operation for nearly 30 years. Newmont acquired the site in 2015 and with the acquisition, Newmont brought a world-class reclamation strategy to ensure long-term historical and environmental sustainability goals are achieved. The Pikes Peak Historical Society invites you to learn more about mining reclamation when a representative from Newmont will speak at the PPHS monthly Chautauqua on Sunday, November 19 at 2pm at the Florissant Library. The Library is located adjacent to the Florissant Community Park on 334 Circle Drive in Florissant. This program is presented as a public service of the Pikes Peak Historical Society in partnership with the Rampart Range Library System. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. No reservation is required, but arrive early, seating is limited. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.

It’s not early for Christmas. The Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Camp Christmas committee is planning some kick-off events to celebrate the Yuletide season. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Aspen Mine Center will host a “Cup of Christmas Tea. Call 719-659-3599 for reservations. The committee is also looking for Christmas trees for the main event, scheduled for Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. We are looking for new or used trees or decorations, or other help. Drop off weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 689-3584. For information about the Cripple creek and Victor Gold Camp Christmas committee, call coordinator Kathi Pilcher at 719-659-3599. .

Christmas Boutique. The Holidays are quickly approaching! The Rocky Mountain Christmas Boutique is your one stop shop for local, beautifully handcrafted gifts and decorations sure to impress anyone. Get in the holiday spirit at this annual event! All proceeds benefit CHOICES. This event will be held at Shining Mountain Golf Course, November 10th 9am-6pm and Nov 11th 9am-2pm. Sponsored by Peak Internet. For more information, call Christine Lukasavige at 719-428-5686 or e-mail her at marketing@whatchoices.com

Bell Ringing for Salvation Army. It’s that time of year again! Bell Ringing for the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, which is sponsored by the Pikes Peak Rotary Club. The Bell Ringing will begin in Teller County on Friday November 17th. There are a variety of locations. The Bell Ringig is great fun and people often compete with their friends, co-workers, other organizations, etc. to see who can bring in the most donations by Ringing The Bell. You can also “Adopt a Kettle’ for a day, part of a day or longer. And if you or your business / organization don’t have the availability to ring, you can “Match a Kettle.” As you may or may not know, bell ringing during the holidays provides a majority of the funds available for The Salvation Army to assist those in need in Teller County throughout the year with rent, utilities, food and in a variety of other ways. And 90 percent of all donations stay here to benefit Teller County residents. Some of the businesses involved, where bell ringing will occur, include Cripple Creek Family Dollar, Cripple Creek Venture Foods, Woodland Park City Market and the Woodland Park Wal-Mart outlets. For more information, please email bellringers@aspenminecenter. orgor call The Aspen Mine Center @ 689-3584, Ted ext 132, Michelle ext 124 or Rebecca ext 101.

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs

Pikes Peak Ringers. Join the Pikes Peak Ringers in ringing in the holiday season! Pikes Peak Ringers, an auditioned community hand bell choir in Colorado Springs, will present two concerts for the Christmas season entitled “A Symphony of Christmas.” The first concert will be performed at Broadmoor Community Church, located at 315 Lake Ave, at 3p.m. on Sunday, November 26.The second concert will be held at Community Congregational Church of Manitou Springs, 103 Pawnee Ave on Tuesday, December 12th at 7 p.m.The concerts are free and open to the public; a freewill offering will be taken during the program.

Pikes Peak Ringers was formed in 1991 under the direction of Kevin McChesney. The group has been recognized as one of the premier handbell ensembles in North America. The public is cordially invited to begin their Christmas Season with Pikes Peak Ringers as they perform many well-known carols of the season. For more information, visit pikespeakringers.com.

