Teller County Booming With Senior Services

– by Trevor Phipps –

The population of senior citizens or “older Americans” has been on the rise in the United States for the last few years.

The baby boomer generation makes up for a large portion of the U.S. population and ever since 2010 people in the generation have been reaching retirement age. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are currently close to 48 million people over the age of 65 living in the country making up for around 15 percent of the total population. By the year 2060, it is estimated that there will be 98.2 million people over the age of 65 and 19.7 million over the age of 85 living in the U.S.A.

Due to this change in population there has been an increase in the amount of businesses that provide services to seniors. According to the Census Bureau, there were almost 26,000 business establishments in the country that provide services for elderly people and people with disabilities in 2012. These days this number has grown on both a national and local level. There are more and more companies and non-profit organizations offering services to senior citizens right here in Teller County.

Teller Senior Coalition

750 E. Highway 24, Building 2, Suite 100, Woodland Park, CO 80863 (719) 687-3330

The Teller Senior Coalition is a local non-profit organization that was founded in 1996 and is based out of Woodland Park, CO. According to their website, the Teller Senior Coalition or TSC was founded by Vivian Giesler, Roberta Winn, and other community leaders when the Teller County Commissioners made a decision that senior services should be outsourced. To this day, TSC provides a number of services to senior citizens in the Teller County area. TSC is currently the primary provider for transportation in Teller County and they recently received the 2016 Colorado Association of Transit Agencies (CASTA) Small Transit of the Year Award.

One of the key services TSC provides to senior citizens is transportation. TSC is a certified NEMT Medicaid transportation provider and will give rides to citizens over 60 years of age and low income disabled citizens to places like doctor appointments, grocery stores, etc. They have a case manager on staff that will serve as a senior advocate and assist clients with making sure they get all of the services they need. They provide caregiver relief and counseling services for those caring for a family member age 60 or older. They also assist in the Rural Area Meal Program or RAMP and the Golden Circle Nutrition program that offers daily hot meals at the Woodland Park Senior Center.

Woodland Park Senior Center

321 N. Pine St., Woodland Park, CO 80863 (719) 687-3877

The Woodland Park Senior Center or the Woodland Park Senior Citizens Club has been in the same place for decades but their website warns that access to the club has changed. Due to the recent renovations of the town’s Memorial Park, it is no longer possible to access the Senior Center from Center Street and the new physical address they have been assigned is 321 North Pine Street. The Senior Center is still easily accessible by turning north onto Pine St. from Highway 24 in downtown Woodland Park.

According to their website, “the Woodland Park Senior Citizens Club was formed July 12, 1973.” The club works hard to promote the “general well-being of senior citizens and disabled adults by providing social interaction, mental stimulation, healthy activities and nutritious hot meals.” The club provides a friendly environment for citizens age 50 and older to socialize and engage in a number of activities.

The Senior Club only asks its members to pay dues of $30 per year. The Senior Center is open Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Senior Citizens Club offers a number of events including a monthly pancake breakfast that takes place on the third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Forest Ridge Senior Living

16006 Highway 24, Woodland Park, CO 80863

(719) 686-6500

Forest Ridge Senior Living opened up on Highway 24 just west of Woodland Park next to the Pikes Peak Regional Hospital a couple of years back. According to their website, Forest Ridge Senior Living offers “exceptional short and long term nursing care with deluxe accommodations in a picturesque mountain setting.” On their website’s “About Us” page, they describe that their “passion is to provide excellent service and exceptional value to our senior residents.”

Forest Ridge Senior Living provides assisted living for both senior citizens that need 24-hour care and disabled people that need care for a short period of time. The facility is equipped with all private rooms that have flat screen televisions, wireless internet and gorgeous mountain views. The company offers nutritional services with special diet management and has an in-house beauty salon. They offer physical, occupational and speech therapy to their clients as well as provide 24-hour Registered Nurse coverage. Their facility offers secure memory care and is specially equipped and designed to help Alzheimer’s and dementia patients reduce wandering behaviors.

Cripple Creek Care Center

700 A Street North, Cripple Creek, CO 80813

(719) 689-2931

The Cripple Creek Care Center has been in operation for decades and has a 5-star nursing home rating. According to their website, they have a regionally respected medical team and they offer a family-oriented approach. They provide 24-hour skilled nursing care by their well-trained and dedicated staff.

The Cripple Creek Care Center has been offering services to local senior citizens and disabled people in the area since 1975. Their services are offered to anyone who needs 24-hour assistance for both long term and short term periods. They offer post-hospital/surgery/accident recovery care as well as a caregiver respite program. They provide a number of services to all of their residents including personalized care plans, special diets, rehab/physical therapy services, pain management, wound care, counseling, etc.

According to their website, their motto is “Dedicated to Quality and Committed to Caring.”

DayBreak- An Adult Day Program

404 N. Highway 67, Woodland Park, CO 80863

(719) 687-3000

An old Chinese proverb states, “If a family has an old person in it, it possesses a jewel.”

DayBreak is a non-profit organization that strives to help families care for their special “jewels.” DayBreak is a program that offers relief to people who are caregivers to elderly people. DayBreak offers 24/7 caregivers a break providing a place where they can bring their loved ones for an hour, half-day, or full day.

DayBreak offers an environment for elderly people where they get social interaction and can engage in a number of meaningful activities. According to their website, they specialize in the care of those that are living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. They also offer care services to those with Parkinson’s disease or to those that have recently suffered a stroke. The organization provides a nutritious noon meal along with snacks in the morning and afternoon. They also perform monthly wellness checks on their clients and offer massage, music and pet therapies.

Community Of Caring Foundation Aspen Mine Center

166 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, CO 80813

(719) 689-3584

The Aspen Mine Center serves as a one-stop resource shop in the southern Teller County region. According to the organization’s website, the Aspen Mine Center is a place “where residents can find help with everything from food and clothes to health care and employment to counseling and community service.” As part of the many services they offer, the Aspen Mine Center offers a number of services to older Americans living in the Cripple Creek-Victor area.

The Aspen Mine Center offers an Area Agency on Aging or AAA program that “assists seniors 60 and older to remain in their homes by removing barriers to independent living.” They also have the Aspen Mine Senior Club that meets upstairs in the Mining Center’s dining room every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for Golden Circle lunches. Every Wednesday, the Timberline Artists group meets in the dining room as well. The Aspen Mine Senior Club along with the Gold King Mountain Inn sponsors the Wellness in Senior Health or WISH program that encourages seniors age 50 and over to get or stay physically fit and active. The WISH program offers senior club members a gym and spa membership at a discounted rate and offer an even cheaper rate if the member offers volunteer hours.