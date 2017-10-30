Woodland Park Aqua Opening Attracts Huge Crowds



Sunday’s grand opening featured free swimming, tours, and a raffle for swimming accessories and free passes. The passes raffled included, a 10 punch card, a 20 punch card, and a 3 month pass.

According to Woodland Park Parks & Recreation Director, Cindy Keating, pass sales were brisk. She said, “From the time we opened the doors there was a line into the changing room.” Keating said hundreds of people came to see and experience the new facility including many families with their

children.

The recently revised fee schedule has apparently been well received by the community and is much more in line with realistic expectations. Initially, the proposed fee schedule generated many complaints, forcing city officials to make some adjustments.

Passes are on sale now at the facility. The changing room, showers, and lockers are included with your pass. You must bring your own lock for the lockers, or purchase one at the counter when you check in.

The new pool hub opened nearly three years after voters gave strong support for allowing the city to incur more than $10 in debt to finance the facility. The facility, located next to the Woodland Park High School, was constructed without any tax increases.

The idea of a top-notch aqua center has been a long-time dream of Woodland Park since the mid-1990s. But in the past, voters have rejected plans to finance the project through increasing taxes.

It wasn’t until the city government got behind the project, in an effort to turn the pool facility into more of a Woodland Park-funded project, that the momentum really changed and the local aqua movement leaped forward. In addition, a local non-profit group helped raise additional funds for other aspects of the project not covered by the successful ballot issue of 2014.