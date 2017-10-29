Teller County pursuit ends in apparent suicide

Suspect was wanted for attempted homicide

Divide, CO, October 29, 2017– Last night at around 5:30pm, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Park County that a male suspect had stolen a vehicle and had fired shots at a witness. Teller County Deputies located the vehicle a short time later travelling southbound on HWY 67 toward Woodland Park. A deputy tried to pull the vehicle over and the suspect led deputies on a short pursuit. The suspect turned onto a dead end road and stopped. The deputy heard one shot fired and discovered the suspect had apparently killed himself. This case is still under investigation by Park County and Teller County Sheriff Offices. The suspect’s information will be held until next of kin is notified.