Almanac Week of 10.24.17

Tuesday, Oct. 24

The Green Mountain Falls Planning Commission will meet on Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the GMF Town Hall.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Voluteer Work Days for Adventure Park. Connie Dodrill, director of Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation has organized work days for Cripple Creek’s Mountain View Adventure Park. These work days are tentatively planned for Wednesday, October 25 and Saturday, October 28,, with a starting time of 10 a.m. on both dates. The project is need of more tee boxes installed, mulch spread, or maybe weed whacking, dog park furnishings stained or painted, raking, picking up trash, signs installed, etc. Any help at all will be a tremendous benefit to our project being completed on time. Please call CCP&R to let us know if you are able to help. Please wear proper clothing and bring along the tools needed for the particular job(s) you are so kindly helping out for the Mountain View Adventure Park project. We will know more about what needs to happen specifically by early this week. For more information about the work days, call 719-689-3514.

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

The Teller County Commissioners will meet on Oct. 26 at 9:15 a.m. in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek.

Meeting Cancellation. The Woodland Park Planning Commission, originally scheduled for the evening of Oct. 26 in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall, has been cancelled.

Friday, Oct. 27



The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

Final Week of Halloween Musical at The Butte.The Butte Theater and Thin Air Theatre Company presents a campy, carousing and hilarious Halloween musical! Based on Lloyd Kaufman's 1984 cult film 'The Toxic Avenger' and winner of the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical, THE TOXIC AVENGER MUSICAL is a charming love story and laugh-out-loud musical that has it all: an unlikely hero, his beautiful girlfriend, a corrupt New Jersey mayor and two guys who play… well, everyone else … bullies, mobsters, old ladies and stiletto-wearing back up singers. Performances are now through Oct. 28, with shows scheduled on 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Also performances will be held on 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Call 719-689-2402 for more details. Annual Cripple Creek BOOzaar. Our Annual BOOzaar, scheduled for Oct. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m., is here to provide area children a safe and fun Halloween experience in a carnival setting. Stop in for a ghoulish good time, and grab a bite to eat, while your children earn prizes and treats playing games and various activities. It will be held at the Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation Arena. For more information, call 689-3514. For more Halloween activities this weekend, see related story in this week's issue of TMJ. The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park's only upscale Italian eatery, has great weekend specials. Don't miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and special entertainment during the weekend. In addition, the golf course is still open for play this season, weather permitting. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com.



Saturday, Oct. 28

Mueller State Park in October. October is a fine month to visit Mueller State Park! The aspen trees are golden and the air turns crisp hinting at winter to come. Visitors are invited to join in the hikes and programs planned for fall. Several guided hikes are scheduled to take advantage of the beauty of this month. In addition, folks can join in on the Fall Challenge Hikes! The Challenge is to hike all the trails at Mueller, about 60 miles, in 4 weeks! Guided Challenge hikes are offered three times per week, or hikers can do it on their own. Those that complete the Challenge will receive a certificate and prize to commemorate their effort! Elk, Bats and Bighorn Sheep are the topics of more programs for visitors to learn about these interesting animals. As the weather turns cold, sections of the campground will be closing, although some campsites and the cabins are open year round! Take advantage of a less busy time at the park – camp, hike or bring your horse to stay at our Equestrian campsites. We hope to see you on the trails. Call 719-687-2366 for details on October activities at Mueller State Park.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Fall Concert. The Woodland Park Wind Symphony will perform a Fall Concert on Sunday, October 29 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. with cocktails and music by small ensembles, with a 7 p.m. concert. The concert is free, but donations are welcome. This concert features a wide range of band literature: the ballad Evensong; the popular and well-known Folk Song Suite by R. Vaughan Williams; Selections from Chicago; Variants on an Early American Hymn Tune – featuring the full spectrum of timbres and colors for the concert wind symphony. One special piece featured is the composition “City Above the Clouds,” intended to encapsulate the history and beauty of the mountain town known as Woodland Park, and the Ute Pass area. Composer Rod Harkins, Spirit of America Press, researched and visited the very historical places of this area which was transformed and molded by the Native American, Spanish Conquistador and the gold miner. The Woodland Park Wind Symphony is proud to perform this exciting multi-facetted musical selection which weaves the cultural diversity of the area augmented with video prepared by Craig Harms. The concert will also showcase many great unique pieces. Visit us atwww.woodlandparkwindsymphony. com, visit us on Facebook – Woodland Park Wind Symphony and on Instagram at band4life85. For further information, call Director Craig Harms at719-687-2210.

Fossil Beds Activities. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is open year round. During the summer/fall months, the Monument is open every day of the week. Here are a few highlights of activities that regularly take place: Daily, 11 a.m. – Ranger-Guided Hike . Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop: Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt) Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center: Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Hornbek Homestead Tours, Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website:www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook at /FlorissantNPS

Upcoming

The 4th Annual Trunk or Treat, sponsored by the Ute Pass Triangle Chamber of Commerce, will be Tuesday, October 31st from 5:30-7:30pm in the Joyland Church Parking Lot. There will be free hot chocolate & apple cider. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated trunk and best costume. If you would like to have a trunk, please visit the Ute Pass Triangle Chamber of Commerce website.

Trunk or Treat, Cripple Creek-style. We’ve all “Trick or Treated” door to door, consider going trunk to trunk. Trunk or Treat is back for another ghoulish adventure. Vehicle trunks decorated by volunteers will serve as a backdrop for this spooktacular event, which will be held at CC Parks and Recreation Circle Parking Lot on Oct 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the best decorated trunk. Stop in Parks and Recreation for hot chocolate and to enter the kids costume contest. Winner will be announced shortly after 5:45 pm. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

For more Halloween activities on Oct. 31, see related story in this week’s issue of TMJ.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for Nov. 2. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

Fall Festivals in Cripple Creek. The town will will showcase its second annual Colorado Distilled Spirits Festival on Nov. 4, along with its fourth annual Cripple Creek sidewalk Sale. For more information about these events, VisitCrippleCreek.com.

It’s not early for Christmas. The Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Camp Christmas committee is planning some kick-off events to celebrate the Yuletide season. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Aspen Mine Center will host a “Cup of Christmas Tea. Call 719-659-3599 for reservations. The committee is also looking for Christmas trees for the main event, scheduled for Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. We are looking for new or used trees or decorations, or other help. Drop off weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 689-3584. For information about the Cripple creek and Victor Gold Camp Christmas committee, call coordinator Kathi Pilcher at 719-659-3599. .

Christmas Boutique. The Holidays are quickly approaching! The Rocky Mountain Christmas Boutique is your one stop shop for local, beautifully handcrafted gifts and decorations sure to impress anyone. Get in the holiday spirit at this annual event! All proceeds benefit CHOICES. This event will be held at Shining Mountain Golf Course, November 10th 9am-6pm and Nov 11th 9am-2pm. Sponsored by Peak Internet. For more information, call Christine Lukasavige at 719-428-5686 or e-mail her at marketing@whatchoices.com

Bell Ringing for Salvation Army. It’s that time of year again! Bell Ringing for the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, which is sponsored by the Pikes Peak Rotary Club. The Bell Ringing will begin in Teller County on Friday November 17th. There are a variety of locations. The Bell Ringig is great fun and people often compete with their friends, co-workers, other organizations, etc. to see who can bring in the most donations by Ringing The Bell. You can also “Adopt a Kettle’ for a day, part of a day or longer. And if you or your business / organization don’t have the availability to ring, you can “Match a Kettle.” As you may or may not know, bell ringing during the holidays provides a majority of the funds available for The Salvation Army to assist those in need in Teller County throughout the year with rent, utilities, food and in a variety of other ways. And 90 percent of all donations stay here to benefit Teller County residents. Some of the businesses involved, where bell ringing will occur, include Cripple Creek Family Dollar, Cripple Creek Venture Foods, Woodland Park City Market and the Woodland Park Wal-Mart outlets. For more information, please email bellringers@aspenminecenter. org or call The Aspen Mine Center @ 689-3584, Ted ext 132, Michelle ext 124 or Rebecca ext 101.

Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs Emma’s Crawford Coffin Races and Parade. This is a prime Manitou Springs event that has not attracted national attention. This year, it is scheduled for Oct. 28. The action, which kicks off with a parade, gets underway around noon in downtown Manitou Springs.

The Noble Art. On Sunday, October 29 at 3 p.m., First Christian Church at 16 E. Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs, is presenting “The Noble Art,” music to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, performed by Parish House Baroque. The program is centered around composers who were deeply affected by the Reformation: J.S. Bach, Telemann, Handel and Schmelzer, who speak through their music of their faith and hope. A free will offering will be taken. For more information, call 719-633-8888.

Pikes Peak Ringers. Join the Pikes Peak Ringers in ringing in the holiday season! Pikes Peak Ringers, an auditioned community hand bell choir in Colorado Springs, will present two concerts for the Christmas season entitled “A Symphony of Christmas.” The first concert will be performed at Broadmoor Community Church, located at 315 Lake Ave, at 3p.m. on Sunday, November 26. The second concert will be held at Community Congregational Church of Manitou Springs, 103 Pawnee Ave on Tuesday, December 12th at 7 p.m.The concerts are free and open to the public; a freewill offering will be taken during the program. Pikes Peak Ringers was formed in 1991 under the direction of Kevin McChesney. The group has been recognized as one of the premier handbell ensembles in North America. The public is cordially invited to begin their Christmas Season with Pikes Peak Ringers as they perform many well-known carols of the season. For more information, visit pikespeakringers.com.