Discovery Channel remembers fallen Teller County deputy

On November 1, 2017, at 8:00pm MST Season 7 Episode 9 of “Homicide Hunter” (also known as Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda), an American crime documentary television series on the Investigation Discovery network, will air. This episode will present the case of Brent Andrew Holloway, a Teller County Deputy who was killed in the line of duty on Monday, October 16, 1995.

Deputy Brent Holloway was shot and killed by an arson suspect who had earlier stated he was going to kill a police officer. The suspect had set fire to a large home in Teller County with the intention of getting revenge for previously being sent to prison.



As Deputy Holloway guarded the home while awaiting the arson investigators the suspect snuck up from behind and shot him in the back of the head. The suspect stole Deputy Holloway’s service weapon and used it commit suicide two days later.



Deputy Holloway was survived by his wife, mother, and three siblings.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office will have a short memorial service at the site of Deputy Holloway’s memorial on October 16, 2017 at 9:00am, the 22nd anniversary of his death.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to watch this episode of Homicide Hunter in order to honor Deputy Holloway and those that have made the ultimate sacrifice before him, and to remember the danger that law enforcement officers face every day. Deputy Holloway is memorialized in the pictures below, which still hang on the walls of the Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after his murder, a departmental award named “Brent Holloway Officer of the Year” was established in memoriam. Since then, over a dozen deputies have received this highly coveted award. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Commander Greg Couch – PIO at 719-472-4347 or email at couchg@co.teller.co.us.