Broncos/Giants Preview

~ by Bob Volpe ~

This week the Broncos host the hapless, pitiful NY Giants at Mile High.

This will be the last home game for the Broncs before they go on the

road for three straight games against the Chargers, Chiefs, and

Eagles. Then the team returns home to play the Patriots.

Hopefully the Broncos addressed a few of their deficiencies during the

bye week. They needed work on Red Zone scoring and pass coverage in

the middle of the secondary. The right side of the O line also needed

to improve in pass protection.

The game against the Giants this week just got a lot easier since

Giants main man receiver, Odell Beckham went down with what appeared

to be a serious leg injury. He was the fourth Giants wide receiver to

be injured in the game, after Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard, and

Dwayne Harris.

Last week the Chargers put the Giants down 27-22.

Eli Manning ended up with two TDs and 1 INT, and the Giant defense

held the Chargers scoreless in the first quarter. Then the wheels came

off. Manning wound up getting sacked 5 times and the writing was on

the wall. That game may have produced the shortest highlights film in

NFL history.

There really isn’t much to say about the Giants. They’re just a bad

team this year.

The Ravens beat the Raiders last week 30-17, in a game that wasn’t as

close as the score indicates. That puts the Broncos in the driver’s

seat to stay ahead of them in the race to the AFC West title.

The Chiefs beat the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football last week

42-32 to remain atop the AFC West at 5-0. The spunky Texan offense

kept sneaking back into the game but couldn’t muster enough points to

knock off the Chiefs. Texan quarter back Deshaun Watson threw 5 TD

passes in a desperate effort to comeback. The Texan defense got in

trouble early in the game when their two top pass rushers, JJ Watt and

Whitney Mercilus were injured.

The Giants come to town with a 0-5 record and a hankering for a win.

They ain’t gonna get it. The Broncos need this one to stay on the

Chiefs heels.



Look for the Broncos to run the ball more than usual in this one. The

game plan will likely be very conservative to try and keep everyone

healthy for the up coming road stretch. Expect Booker and Charles to

see more touches in the short passing game and running the rock. CJ

Anderson will still be the primary back, but after the Broncos take an

early commanding lead, Book and Charles will relieve him.

The official TMJ/Russ’ Place pick: The Broncos shut out the Giants 27-0.