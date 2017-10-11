Broncos/Giants Preview

~ by Bob Volpe ~
This week the Broncos host the hapless, pitiful NY Giants at Mile High.
This will be the last home game for the Broncs before they go on the
road for three straight games against the Chargers, Chiefs, and
Eagles. Then the team returns home to play the Patriots.
Hopefully the Broncos addressed a few of their deficiencies during the
bye week. They needed work on Red Zone scoring and pass coverage in
the middle of the secondary. The right side of the O line also needed
to improve in pass protection.
The game against the Giants this week just got a lot easier since
Giants main man receiver, Odell Beckham went down with what appeared
to be a serious leg injury. He was the fourth Giants wide receiver to
be injured in the game, after Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard, and
Dwayne Harris.
Last week the Chargers put the Giants down 27-22.
Eli Manning ended up with two TDs and 1 INT, and the Giant defense
held the Chargers scoreless in the first quarter. Then the wheels came
off. Manning wound up getting sacked 5 times and the writing was on
the wall. That game may have produced the shortest highlights film in
NFL history.
There really isn’t much to say about the Giants. They’re just a bad
team this year.
The Ravens beat the Raiders last week 30-17, in a game that wasn’t as
close as the score indicates. That puts the Broncos in the driver’s
seat to stay ahead of them in the race to the AFC West title.
The Chiefs beat the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football last week
42-32 to remain atop the AFC West at 5-0. The spunky Texan offense
kept sneaking back into the game but couldn’t muster enough points to
knock off the Chiefs. Texan quarter back Deshaun Watson threw 5 TD
passes in a desperate effort to comeback. The Texan defense got in
trouble early in the game when their two top pass rushers, JJ Watt and
Whitney Mercilus were injured.
The Giants come to town with a 0-5 record and a hankering for a win.
They ain’t gonna get it. The Broncos need this one to stay on the
Chiefs heels.
Look for the Broncos to run the ball more than usual in this one. The
game plan will likely be very conservative to try and keep everyone
healthy for the up coming road stretch. Expect Booker and Charles to
see more touches in the short passing game and running the rock. CJ
Anderson will still be the primary back, but after the Broncos take an
early commanding lead, Book and Charles will relieve him.
The official TMJ/Russ’ Place pick: The Broncos shut out the Giants 27-0.