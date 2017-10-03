Almanac Week of 10.03.17

Tuesday, Oct. 3

The Woodland Park Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors will meet on Oct. 3 at 7:30 a.m. in the WP Council Chambers.

The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at the GMF Town Hall.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website atwww.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the CC Council Chambers.

Thursday, Oct. 5

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m.in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for Oct. 5. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

The Woodland Park City Council will meet on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. in the WP Council Chambers, next to city hall.

Ute Pass MOPS Munchkin Market, scheduled for Oct. 5-7, 2017. Munchkin Market is a HUGE consignment sale of gently used children’s items that accepts cash, checks and all major credit cards.If you are interested in consigning, we would love for you to join us! You can receive up to 70% of the selling price of your items. Register to consign for the Fall 2017 Sale athttp://www.utepassmops.org/ consignors The sale will occur at the Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive at the following times: Thursday, October 5th, 5pm-8pm; Friday, October 6th, 12pm-8pm; Saturday, October 7th 9:00am-2:30pm (1/2 Price Day, ALL ITEMS 50% OFF) For more information, call 719-748-1068.

Friday, Oct. 6



The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.



The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the golf course is in good condition and offer a variety of leagues and tournaments. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com.



Saturday, Oct. 7

Mountain Bike Race. Mountain Top Cycling Club is getting ready to host its third annual mountain bike race at Aspen Valley Ranch at 1150 South Road in Woodland Park on Oct. 7. This is a wonderful opportunity for youth and adults to get out and mountain bike before the end of the season. Children from 2 – 5 can ride in the Strider (Balance Bike) races. We have trophies for ages 2-3, and 4-5 in both girls and boy categories, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. Mountain Top Cycling Club hopes to see more young riders at this year’s race. Last year, any girl that raced would have received a 1st place medal. Youth from 10 – 18 registration fees are $20 and will ride one or two laps on the adult course. Youth from 6 -9 will have a shorter course and their fee is $15.00. Strider racers will have a $10 fee. We have medals for each age group and category, boys or girls. Youth racers with only race other youth their age. We want the children to have fun! See related story in this week’s TMJ. If you have any questions please feel free to contact Deborah Maresca 719-689-3435.

Stories at the Strong. The Victor Lowell Thomas Museum presents Stories of the Strong: A Day of Tall Tales and Mining History. Scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Strong Mine on Diamond Avenue in Victor, the event features mining equipment demonstrations, story telling by local miners, gold panning, geode breaking, treasure hunting, a lunch at the site and much more. For more information, check out the city of Victor’s website.

Mueller State Park in October. October is a fine month to visit Mueller State Park! The aspen trees are golden and the air turns crisp hinting at winter to come. Visitors are invited to join in the hikes and programs planned for fall. Several guided hikes are scheduled to take advantage of the beauty of this month. In addition, folks can join in on the Fall Challenge Hikes! The Challenge is to hike all the trails at Mueller, about 60 miles, in 4 weeks! Guided Challenge hikes are offered three times per week, or hikers can do it on their own. Those that complete the Challenge will receive a certificate and prize to commemorate their effort! Elk, Bats and Bighorn Sheep are the topics of more programs for visitors to learn about these interesting animals. As the weather turns cold, sections of the campground will be closing, although some campsites and the cabins are open year round! Take advantage of a less busy time at the park – camp, hike or bring your horse to stay at our Equestrian campsites. We hope to see you on the trails. For this weekend, here are a few highlights: Enjoy the beginning of the Fall Challenge Hike on Oct. 7. Ask at the Visitor Center for more details. Meet at the Visitor Center at 8 a.m on Oct. 7. An animals in Autumn event will occur on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. Join Naturalist Karleen to learn all about animal behavior in the fall! Meet at the Visitor Center. Also, meet at the Homestead Trailhead the same day at 1 p.m. for a Lost and Geer Ponds hike. Head out on an invigorating 5 mile hike with Naturalist Karleen. Meet at the Homestead Trailhead. On Sunday, Oct. 8, don’t miss a hike at the Elk Meadow Trail, starting at 9:30 a.m. Meet at the Elk Meadow Trailhead. Examine tracks and signs of the animals that live in Mueller State Park as you hike Elk Meadow with Naturalist Rose. This unique trail is a moderate 2 miles jaunt. Call 719-687-2366for details on October activities at Mueller State Park.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturdayevenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Monthly Movie House Music Supervalue Package Held the 2nd Sunday every month through May at Gold Hill Theatres,615 W. Midland Avenue. Concert is scheduled from 2:30-4:00 pm, movie ticket good anytime and one beer, wine or soft drink all for only $15. Or concert and adult beverage for only, $8.The next event is scheduled for October 8th and features the merriment and Celtic music of the Bedlam Boys. Season ticket discount available. Call 719-687-2210, www.woodlandmusicseries.org. Co-sponsored by Woodland Music Series and Gold Hill Theatres.

Woodland Music Series www.woodlandmusicseries.org The Woodland Music Series is a Non Profit Organization. ($25 per individual…$45 per family…$100 per company) will help guarantee its longevity.

Fossil Beds Activities. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument is open year round. During the summer months, the Monument is open every day of the week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Here are some of the activities taking place this month. Daily, 11 a.m. – Ranger-Guided Hike . Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop:Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt) Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon – Demonstration Excavation Site Meet geologist, Dr. Bob Carnein at the demonstration excavation site and see the fossil beds in situ and learn about how excavations are conducted. This site is located off the Petrified Forest Loop approximately 1 mile round trip from the visitor center: Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Hornbek Homestead Tours, Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader: Saturday/Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Ranger Talk Join a ranger for a 20 – 30 minute presentation and get a basic orientation to the history and prehistory of the area. Meet in the amphitheater behind the visitor center. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook at /FlorissantNPS

Upcoming

Ute Pass Historical Society’s 20th Annual Potato Soup Supper is scheduled for Friday, October 13th from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Pikes Peak Community Club, 11122 U.S. Highway 24, Divide

The supper includes Potato Soup, salad, roll, drink and dessert—all for $5 Entertainment also is provided! Join UPHS in celebrating the history of the crops grown in the Ute Pass area. For more information, please call 719.686.7512 or check our website: utepasshistoricalsociety.org

Future Fall Festivals in Cripple Creek.The town will have its second annual Zombie Scavenger Hunt onOct. 21, featuring a wide range of participation by local casinos and businesses and prizes. And on Nov. 4, the town will showcase its second annual Colorado Distilled Spirits Festival on Nov. 4, along with its fourth annual Cripple Creek sidewalk Sale. For more information, about these events, VisitCrippleCreek.com.

Annual Cripple Creek BOOzaar. Our Annual BOOzaar, scheduled for Oct. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m., is here to provide area children a safe and fun Halloween experience in a carnival setting. Stop in for a ghoulish good time, and grab a bite to eat, while your children earn prizes and treats playing games and various activities. It will be held at the Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation Arena. For more information, call 689-3514.

The 4th Annual Trunk or Treat, sponsored by the Ute Pass Triangle Chamber of Commerce, will be Tuesday, October 31st from 5:30-7:30pm in the Joyland Church Parking Lot. There will be free hot chocolate & apple cider. Prizes will be awarded for the best decorated trunk and best costume. If you would like to have a trunk, please visit the Ute Pass Triangle Chamber of Commerce website.

Trunk or Treat, Cripple Creek-style. We’ve all “Trick or Treated” door to door, consider going trunk to trunk. Trunk or Treat is back for another ghoulish adventure. Vehicle trunks decorated by volunteers will serve as a backdrop for this spooktacular event, which will be held at CC Parks and Recreation Circle Parking Lot on Oct 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the best decorated trunk. Stop in Parks and Recreation for hot chocolate and to enter the kids costume contest. Winner will be announced shortly after 5:45 pm. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

It’s not early for Christmas. The Cripple Creek and Victor Gold Camp Christmas committee is planning some kick-off events to celebrate the Yuletide season. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Aspen Mine Center will host a “Cup of Christmas Tea. Call 719-659-3599 for reservations. The committee is also looking for Christmas trees for the main event, scheduled for Dec. 7 and Dec. 8. We are looking for new or used trees or decorations, or other help. Drop off weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 689-3584. For information about the Cripple creek and Victor Gold Camp Christmas committee, call coordinator Kathi Pilcher at 719-659-3599.