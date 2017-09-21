Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills Preview

~ by Bob Volpe ~

The Broncos travel to Buffalo to face off against the Buffalo Bills

this week. The Bills crushed the Jets in their season opener 21-12.

The hapless Jets only managed to score only one touchdown against the

Bills on a run for your life scramble by Jets quarterback Josh

McCowen, and then proceeded to miss the extra point attempt.

The Bills defense held the Jets to 187 yards passing and a paltry 87

yards rushing.

On offense, the Bills are among the top in the NFL in rushing led by

LeSean McCoy, Mike Tolbert, and scrambling quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Against the Jets, the Bills racked up 190 yards on the ground. McCoy

accounted for 110 of those yards on 22 carries. McCoy and the Bills

will continue to use the run to test the center of the Bronco defense.

The Bills couldn’t find a way to get past the Caroline Panthers last

week. The Panthers held the Bills scoreless until the fourth quarter

and then the Bills could only manage one field goal in the fourth

quarter.

The Panthers defense shined holding the Bills to a total of 176 yards

of offense.

Next week the Bronco defense will dominate the Bills. The Denver pass

rush will keep Tyrod Taylor in check and the D line will hold McCoy

and Tolbert to under 100 yards rushing combined.

The Bills wildcard is Taylor. He can make plays with his legs but it

won’t be anywhere near enough to make hay against the swarming Denver

linebackers and safeties.

The Broncos will also dominate time of possession keeping Taylor on

the bench. Last week the Panther offense was on the field for 38:53,

compared to a weak 21:07 for the Bills. The Bills struggled on third

down, only converting 30 percent. The Bronco D will also raise havoc

with the Bills on third down.

The only thing the Bills can do to keep it close is to pressure and

sack Siemian. Last week the Bills pass rush sacked Cam Newton 6 times.

And that won’t be enough.

The way the Broncos dismantled the Cowboys last week was epic. Even

the staunchest Bronco doubter will have to give them some well earned

respect on both sides of the ball. Four touchdown passes for Siemian,

118 yards rushing for CJ Anderson, holding the elite Ezekiel Elliot to

8 yards rushing on 9 carries, and crushing the Cowboys 42-17 the

better make the rest of the NFL take notice.

The Broncos are for real. I pity the Bills.

Official TMJ/Russ’ Place pick: Broncos Buffalo the Bills 40-6