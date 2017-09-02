Last Tuesday, August 26th.

Elizabeth Freer was excited to win the best costume for the fourth annual Bike the Night. The kids had a blast dressing up with the parents last Saturday night. Leaving from The Ute Pass Brewery with a police escort on Hwy 24 to Centennial trail thanks to the Woodland Park police department and officer Avery. Elizabeth rode the 8 mile course with her father, while other children rode the one and half mile loop through town. Each one a prize for being at the event. The parents liked the glow in the dark t-shirts and the pizza party thrown by Mountain Top Cycling Club. The guys all like riding the 12 mile course that had some climbs and everyone liked riding through the tunnel. Thanks to Scott Adams, Keith Mercantel and John Thompson from the MTCC and especially the Woodland Park Lions club that volunteered in exchange for a donation to their organization.