Police say they believe the woman, identified as 26-year-old Samantha Adams, was taken from Commerce City at 11:30 a.m. by her ex-boyfriend, who is identified as 22-year-old Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez. Officers say the woman and her child, identified as Zahid Adams, is believed to be in danger, as Venzor-Gonzalez is said to be armed and dangerous.