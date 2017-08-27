Broncos go 3-0 in pre-season

~ by Bob Volpe ~

Last Saturday night the Broncos defeated the Green Bay Packers in

their first home game of the pre-season 17-20.

Typically, the third pre-season game showcases each team’s first

string players for the better part of the first half of play. The

Packers are no slave to fashion. Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers only played

two series for the Pack, chalking up a paltry 12 yards passing on 5

attempts. He also suffered a sack at the hands of Von Miller. Miller

also only played three series. No reason to risk either franchise

player in a meaningless game, particularly in a pre-season that has

seen a high rate of injuries.

Trevor Siemian got off to a slow start for the Broncos. He only

managed to go 3-9 passing in the first quarter and threw an

interception. Siemian was unshaken by the rocky start and engineered a

couple long drives in the second quarter resulting in two scores. He

finished his stint with 127 yards passing on 22 attempts.

The long awaited debut of Jamal Charles was impressive. Charles showed

explosive speed, good hands in the passing game, and stellar pass

blocking ability. Charles tested the nerves of Bronco fans when, on a

broken play, seemed to have his knee buckle and he took a big hit to

the head. After that hit he went through concussion protocol and was

cleared to return. On the next play after returning, Charles threw a

superior block on a blitzing Packer to prevent an impending sack of

Siemian. Charles earned himself a job and may supplant CJ Anderson as

the starting running back.

No need to talk much about the Denver D. They are ready and may be the

best they’ve ever been. Despite injuries and an ever shrinking depth

chart, the next man up mentality is paying dividends. Worth mentioning

is the play of third year defensive tackle, Shelby Harris. Harris, who

the Broncos picked up in free agency from the Raiders, stepped in for

Zack Kerr, after Kerr went down with a knee injury in the first

quarter. Harris stuffed the run well, sacked Packer QB Brett Hundley 3

times, had one tackle for a loss, and six tackles overall. Harris’

third sack ended a last ditch drive by Hundley, that could have tied

the game with a field goal. He’s going to make the 53 man roster.

The Broncos improved a bit on some of their weaknesses, but still have

some sore spots.

The most glaring weakness is still special teams. Special teams

continue to be a choppy affair, at times, as the Broncos work through

decisions all over the roster. The Broncos had three special teams

penalties before the third quarter was 20 seconds old. The expectation

would be that things would even out once the roster is set, but the

consistency isn’t there just yet.

Penalties are still a concern. The Broncs had 11 penalties that

resulted in 86 yards of unearned yardage for the Pack.

The first string O line improved in pass protection and run blocking.

Second string O line fared less well and allowed three sacks. We’re

still weak on O line depth.

The run game is much improved. CJ Anderson rushed for 31 yards and a

16 yard TD run. Charles ran for 27 yards on 4 carries, and rookie

De’Angelo Henderson carried the rock 9 times for 34 yards. This should

take some of the pressure off Siemian in the regular season.

In the second half Paxton Lynch left the game with a shoulder injury.

That opened the door for Kyle Sloter to show one more time that

keeping a third QB on the roster is a good idea. Sloter finished his

show 4 of 7 passes, including one TD to another bubble boy, rookie

Hunter Sharp. Sharp looked sharp, snagging 2 catches for 41.

Looking ahead to the final pre-season match up with the Arizona Cardinals.

The red birds fly into Denver next week for the fourth and final

pre-season game of 2017. The Cards come in with a 2-2 record. They

lost to the Cowboys and the Bears, but beat the Raiders and punished

the Atlanta Falcons last week.

Being the last pre-season game usually means you won’t see much from

either teams starters. This is the last chance for rookies and free

agency pickups to fight for a spot on the final 53 man roster for both

teams.

The Cardinals will be splitting playing time between their two free

agency pickup QBs. Blain Gabbert, a 7 year vet passed for 84 yards on

9 attempts against the Falcons, and 11 year vet Drew Stanton racked up

53 yards on 6 attempts and one TD against the Falcons.

Barring a miracle healing by Paxton Lynch, Kyle Sloter will be

chucking the rock for the Broncos most, if no all of this game. Lynch

may get a shot at handing off the ball for a few series, but don’t

look for any deep throws from him, if he plays at all.

The official TMJ/Russ’ Place pick: Broncos win 17-14