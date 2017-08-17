Broncos Insiders Report

Outlook revealed for Pre-season showdown with the Niners

~ by Bob Volpe ~

The Broncos kicked off the 2017 pre-season with a comeback win against the Chicago Bears last Thursday night 24-17.

It’s always nice to come away with a win, even in pre-season. The win, however, came at the expense of losing second string nose tackle Billy Winn to a season ending ACL injury.

The beefed up number one offensive line started out the game with a missed block by ex-Raider right tackle Menelik Watson, that resulted in a sack of Trevor Siemian. Not the best way to start a season that was plagued by poor O line work last year.

Granted the new O line has a lot of new members, and it takes time to develop chemistry between those guys.

The big question for Bronco fans this year is still: Who’s going to be the starting quarterback?

Siemian started against the Bears and performed in his usual lackluster way. Siemian bounced back after the sack on the first play from scrimmage and finished the game with 51 yards passing, completing 6/7

passes.

The first team offense still struggled with third and short with both Lynch and Siemain under center.

Paxton Lynch spelled Siemian after three possessions and didn’t fare well either. He still looks like the proverbial deer in the headlights, often holding the ball too long and running for his life

as a result.

Siemian’s term resulted in 3 points off of a 38 yard McManus field goal. Lynch didn’t manage to come away with any points.

The number one defense may be in their best form ever. Chris Harris Jr. picked off the Bear QB on the third play of the game and took it back 50 yards for the TD.

Bronco rookies shook off the big show jitters and performed well, led by rookie QB Kyle Sloter. Sloter passed for 94 yards including a 47 yard TD pass to fellow rookie wide out Isaiah McKenzie and a 41 yard hand off to rookie running back De’Angelo Henderson.

Paxton Lynch will start for the next game, scheduled for August 19 in San Francisco against the Niners. He will likely get 3-4 possessions and be spelled by Siemain. Sloter will likely play most of the 2nd half.

How About Those Niners?

San Francisco 49ers struggled painfully last year. Like the Bears, the Niners finished with a sad 2-14 record last season. Unlike the Bears, the Niners won their pre-season opener. They beat the KC Chiefs 27-17.

The Niners gave up their 2017 number two draft pick to the Bears, who picked North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky shined against the Broncos.

The Niners made some key moves during the off season picking up key veterans via free agency, such as Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin,

Brian Hoyer along with Will Davis and Elvis Dumervil on the defensive side of the ball.

Ironically, the Niner rooky QB CJ Beathard led the team to a comeback victory over the Chiefs last week with two touchdown passes late in the game to seal the win, very similar to what Sloter did for the Broncos.

Perhaps even more ironic was that the Niners’ starting QB Brian Hoyer struggled just as much as Siemian and Lynch did. Hoyer only managed to pass for 3 yards and only completed 1 of 4 passes.

Predictions

The Niner passing game is about even with the Broncos: Slight edge to

the Broncs. Both teams have an anemic run game: Slight edge to the Broncos.

Points? The Broncos are still having difficulty scoring, but so are the Niners: Slight edge Niners.

Both teams are lackluster in the Red Zone: Slight edge to the Broncos.

Touchdowns? Another tossup. Both teams are not getting it done: Slight edge Broncos.

Defense? No question. The Broncos are hands down better: Major edge Broncos. The Bronco defense comes into this one with one fumble recovery, one interception, and two sacks.

The official TMJ pick. Broncos will win again by a 27-14 margin.