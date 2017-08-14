Mayor’s Cup Draws Impressive and Diverse Turnout

~ by Bob Volpe ~

The 28th annual running of the Woodland Park Mayor’s Cup last Saturday featured another huge turnout with running competitors and supportive fans and even a few politicians and community leaders.

This year’s race saw 191 runners come to the City Above the Clouds to participate in the rarified high altitude air at 8600-feet above sea level.

Some runners came from as far away as Winnemucca, Nevada, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Ralla, Missouri.

As usual the day began with a free kid’s run, followed by the adult’s 5k and 10k races. The Kids Fun Run was divided into the following categories: 2-3 year olds ran a 50 yard race; 4-5 year olds ran a 100 yard race; 6 and older ran a half mile race

The weather for the race morning was ideal, sunny and cool.

The top results for the 5k men’s competition were: Adam Rich of Colorado Springs 16:22; Andy Rinne of Colorado Springs 17:50; Jason Brosseau of Colorado Springs 17:52; Brent Bailey of Colorado Springs 17:56; and Tucker Horan of Colorado Springs 18:10

The first Woodland Park resident runner to finish the 5k was 24 year old Graham Ruhmann with a time of 18:37. Ruhmann finished 6th in the Men’s 30-39 year old category.

The results of the rigorous 10k men’s division were: Stephan Van Gampleare 36:14; Nicholas Parton 37:57; Gerald Romero 38:14; Jesse Wesolowski 38:54; and Richie Roberds 40:08

The first Woodland Park resident runner to finish the 10k was 40 year old Grant Drummond with a time of 41:38. Drummond finished 9th overall.

Results for the top women runners in the 5k were the following:

1. Allison Harper of Denver 21:46

2. Alana Dillinger of Woodland Park 22:29

3. Jaclyn Svare of Woodland Park 23:40

4. Carolyn Atwood of Manitou Springs 23:42

5. Sandra Dillinger of Woodland Park 24:11

Results for the top women in the 10k were:

1. Theresa Pitman of Woodland Park 47:46

2. Alyssa France of Colorado Springs 49:05

3. Carissa Maryotte of Divide 49:18

4. Jaclyn Robinson of Colorado Spring 50:49

5. Jenifer Ping of Colorado Springs 53:58

For more results go to http://www.pprrun.org/results