Mayor’s Cup Draws Impressive and Diverse Turnout

They’re off and running

~ by Bob Volpe ~

The 28th annual running of the Woodland Park Mayor’s Cup last Saturday featured another huge turnout with running competitors and supportive fans and even a few politicians and community leaders. 

This year’s race saw 191 runners come to the City Above the Clouds to participate in the rarified high altitude air at 8600-feet above sea level.

Some runners came from as far away as Winnemucca, Nevada, Minneapolis, Minnesota,  and Ralla, Missouri.

As usual the day began with a free kid’s run, followed by the adult’s 5k and 10k races. The Kids Fun Run was divided into the following categories: 2-3 year olds ran a 50 yard race; 4-5 year olds ran a 100 yard race; 6 and older ran a half mile race

The weather for the race morning was ideal, sunny and cool.

The top results for the 5k men’s competition were: Adam Rich of Colorado Springs 16:22; Andy Rinne of Colorado Springs 17:50; Jason Brosseau of Colorado Springs 17:52; Brent Bailey of Colorado Springs 17:56; and Tucker Horan of Colorado Springs 18:10

Graham Ruhmann of Woodland Park was the first WP resident to
finish the 5k

The first Woodland Park resident runner to finish the 5k was 24 year old Graham Ruhmann with a time of 18:37. Ruhmann finished 6th in the Men’s 30-39 year old category.

The results of the rigorous 10k men’s division were: Stephan Van Gampleare 36:14; Nicholas Parton 37:57; Gerald Romero 38:14; Jesse Wesolowski 38:54; and Richie Roberds 40:08

The first Woodland Park resident runner to finish the 10k was 40 year old Grant Drummond with a time of 41:38. Drummond finished 9th overall.

Results for the top women runners in the 5k were the following:
1. Allison Harper of Denver 21:46
2. Alana Dillinger of Woodland Park 22:29
3. Jaclyn Svare of Woodland Park 23:40
4. Carolyn Atwood of Manitou Springs 23:42
5. Sandra Dillinger of Woodland Park 24:11

Results for the top women in the 10k were:
1. Theresa Pitman of Woodland Park 47:46
2. Alyssa France of Colorado Springs 49:05
3. Carissa Maryotte of Divide 49:18
4. Jaclyn Robinson of Colorado Spring 50:49
5. Jenifer Ping of Colorado Springs 53:58

For more results go to http://www.pprrun.org/results 