Fate of Woodland Aquatic Center Slide May Get Determined Next Month

~ by Bob Volpe ~

A council meeting in early September could determine whether future patrons and users of a new $10 million-plus aquatic center get to plunge down a top-rate, fairly elaborate slide this fall.

At last week’s Woodland Park City Council meeting, Finance Director/Treasurer Mike Farina addressed the elected leaders on an ordinance that could pave the way for the completion of a slide for the much revered aquatic center, in time for its grand opening in mid-October.

The ordinance will free up an additional $169,900 to fund the slide project for the aquatic center. The slide has been one amenity heavily favored by community residents that didn’t get funded originally.

The 2016/2017 annual budget appropriated $4,312,025 and $8,486,400, respectively for a total of $12,798,425 for the aquatic center construction project. The actual expenditure amount in 2016 was $4,237,368, leaving $74,657 unexpended. An additional $169,900 is needed to fund the entire construction contract to include the slide component. A total increase of $244,600 is requested with this amendment.

This request is in the initial posting stage of the process. A public hearing on the amendment will be held on Sept. 7 in council chambers.

Public fund raising for the slide is trying to raise $239,088 to have the slide installed in time for the grand opening of the pool. In July they raised $1,750 leaving $7,865 to meet the funding goal. If the goal

is not reached city council may pick up the remaining sum, if the expenditure adjustment is approved by council.

New Aquatic Center Manager Assumes Duties

In other aquatic pool news, Karen Valdez began working with the city of Woodland Park as the Aquatics Manager onJuly 3.

Valdez is a Colorado native and has over 20 years of experience in aquatic and facility operations. She is well versed in customer service, program development, administration of aquatic facilities, day to day maintenance of aquatic facilities, staff supervision, employee development and program/facility policy and procedures. Valdez’ past experience includes Cheyenne Mountain Aquatic Center, Foothills Parks and Recreation District, Widefield Community Center and Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. According to city officials, she is very excited to start her position with Woodland Park and looks forward to opening an exceptional Aquatic Facility for the community.

The city is now accepting applications for life guard positions for the pool. Here is a link to the life guard position qualifications and application for employment. http://city-woodlandpark.org/ wp-content/uploads/2015/04/ LGT-class-.jpg