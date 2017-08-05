Rocks Keep Rockin.’ 

Nope, the Colorado Rockies have little chance of capturing the National League West division title due to the amazing play of the Evil Empire, the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the Rockies are in the driver’s seat for a National League Wild Card birth for the first time since 2009. One of the new amazing pitching stars is local hero and Denver native Kyle Freeland, who only several weeks ago, came within two outs of hurling a no-hitter. Kyle is shown above receiving a standing ovation after a star performance. The Rockies have won six out of their last seven games after hitting a slight skid in late June. Photo and caption by Rick Langenberg