Overlay Progress Update – Week of July 31

Site A:  CO 67 – Cripple Creek to Divide
 
Traffic Impacts
Daylight Hours, Monday, July 31 through Thursday, August 3
 
No Work on Fridays

Traffic Impacts: Travel lanes reduced to one lane in both direction for Cold In Place Recycling operations.

  • Monday, July 31, Mile Post (MP) 62.5 to 64.5 Northbound
  • Tuesday, August 1, MP 64.5 to 66.5 Northbound
  • Wednesday, August 2, MP 66.5 to 68 Northbound 
  • Thursday, August 3, MP 68 to 69 Northbound
  • Measurements are approximate and will vary from day to day depending on production. 
  • Flagger and pilot car present.
  • Speed limit reductions in place.

Additional Project Site Information:

  • 12 foot wide load restriction during construction hours.
Site B: CO 67 – Woodland Park to Westcreek 
 
Traffic Impacts
Daylight Hours, Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4 
Lane restrictions – Travel reduced to one lane in both directions for milling and paving operations.
  • CLICK HERE for weekly map
  • Monday, July 31, Mile Post (MP) 83 to 85 Northbound
  • Tuesday, August 1, MP 85 to 87 Northbound
  • Wednesday, August 2, MP 87 to 89 Northbound
  • Thursday, August 3, MP 89 to 91.7 Northbound
  • Friday, August 4, MP 91.7 to 90 Southbound
  • Measurements are approximate and will vary from day to day depending on production. 
  • Flagger and pilot car present
  • Speed limit reductions in place

Additional Project Site Information:

  • 12 foot wide load restriction during construction hours.

Walking/Biking Information:

  • Bikers and pedestrians will be stopped by flaggers and instructed to follow construction rules of the road.