Overlay Progress Update – Week of July 31

Site A: CO 67 – Cripple Creek to Divide
Traffic Impacts
Daylight Hours, Monday, July 31 through Thursday, August 3
No Work on Fridays
Traffic Impacts: Travel lanes reduced to one lane in both direction for Cold In Place Recycling operations.
Site B: CO 67 – Woodland Park to Westcreek
Traffic Impacts
Daylight Hours, Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4
Lane restrictions – Travel reduced to one lane in both directions for milling and paving operations.
