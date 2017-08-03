Overlay Progress Update – Week of July 31

Traffic Impacts Daylight Hours, Monday, July 31 through Friday, August 4 Lane restrictions – Travel reduced to one lane in both directions for milling and paving operations. CLICK HERE for weekly map

Monday, July 31, Mile Post (MP) 83 to 85 Northbound

Tuesday, August 1, MP 85 to 87 Northbound

Wednesday, August 2, MP 87 to 89 Northbound

Thursday, August 3, MP 89 to 91.7 Northbound

Friday, August 4 , MP 91.7 to 90 Southbound

Measurements are approximate and will vary from day to day depending on production.

Flagger and pilot car present

Speed limit reductions in place Additional Project Site Information: 12 foot wide load restriction during construction hours. Walking/Biking Information: Bikers and pedestrians will be stopped by flaggers and instructed to follow construction rules of the road.