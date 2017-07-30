Charis Bible College Leases Adjacent Sturman Property

Woodland Park, CO — (ReleaseWire) — 07/24/2017 –Charis Bible College’s founder,

Andrew Wommack, has signed a lease-purchase contract for 336 acres adjacent to

Charis Bible College Colorado in Woodland Park. This will increase the college’s

footprint to 493 acres off Trout Creek Road. In 2009, the Sturmans sold 157 acres to

Andrew Wommack Ministries, on which Charis Colorado was built. They made the

offer of 336 acres earlier this year, which also includes an existing 60,000-square-foot

building.

Andrew Wommack Ministries (AWM) officials offered this reason for the expansion:

“The additional property will allow AWM to move from its Colorado Springs facility to

Woodland Park, thereby making Woodland Park home to both Andrew Wommack

Ministries and Charis Bible College.”

Meanwhile, the Colorado Springs building still houses approximately 200 employees

who operate the administrative arm of Andrew Wommack Ministries.

