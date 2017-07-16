Pioneer Take & Bake Pizza and Fresh Subs Offers Tasty Choices at Great Prices

~ by Catherine Mahrholz ~

On the Fourth of July, my husband and I decided to take the scenic drive up Teller One from our home in Florissant to visit Cripple Creek.It’s only 18 miles and it is a beautiful drive. We knew we’d get to Cripple Creek around lunch time.Our destination included a stop at Pioneer Pizza & Fresh Subs. Not only do they sell Take & Bake Pizza, they also feature freshly made to order Sub Sandwiches.

Pioneer Pizza & Fresh Subs is conveniently located right near the Family Dollar Store at 427 West Carr. There is a drive up window but we chose to step inside where we were cordially greeted by Lori Hale. She and her husband, Kurt Hale opened Pioneer Pizza in December 2016.

My husband chose the Italian Sub which included pastrami, salami, ham, olives, onion, Provolone cheese, pepperoncini, lettuce, Balsamic dressing and basil pesto.

I opted for Lori Hale’s favorite, the Tangy Turkey which included bacon, house made sage mayonnaise, cranberry sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Both subs were generously portioned and sized at just $6.99 each.

Craving a little shade we drove the few blocks over to Bennett Avenue and found a covered picnic table at the Cripple Creek City Park . As we were munching our Subs it occurred to me that my Tangy Turkey Sub was sort of like having Thanksgiving dinner on the Fourth of July! Two All American holidays rolled into one. Both sandwiches were delicious.

Various errands took me back up to Cripple Creek today so I stopped by Pioneer Pizza & Fresh Subs and had very nice conversation with Kurt Hale, who has been in the restaurant business for many years. He’s quite the professional.

The Pizza menu features 14-inch Individual and 16-inch Family Take and Bake pizzas. After sampling a piece of the Pepperoni, thinly sliced so that it browns in the oven, I watched as Hale built a 14-inch Classic Combo for me to take home.

There are six options on the Pizza menu including the Classic Combo a Veggie and one of my favorites, the Hawaiian. You can also ask for a custom, create your pizza. And the Classic Combo that just came out of my oven. It is absolutely the best pizza I have had in a very long time; in a word, spectacular.

The back of the menu features Chili with Cheese & Onions for just $5.99, or $4.99 when combined with any Sub.

Pioneer Pizza & Fresh Subs is open every day from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and they can be reached at 719-686-6740. Cash, credit cards, debit cards and EBT are all acceptable forms of payment.

So if you’re headed home from work in the Cripple Creek area or visiting the area during the day, Pioneer Pizza & Fresh Subs can provide you with a tasty Take & Bake Pizza for an easy dinner or a Sub Sandwich for a picnic in this beautiful and historic part of Teller County .