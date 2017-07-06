New Teller County Film Commission Formed in Woodland Park

Will serve ﬁlmmakers and others looking to shoot movies, television commercials and various video productions in Teller County, Colorado

Woodland Park, CO –07/03/2017 –Woodland Park is now home to a newly-formed, non-proﬁt corporation called the Teller County Film Commission (TCFC). The Commission is a full-service, ﬁrst stop resource providing all the assistance needed to shoot movies, television commercials and other video productions in Teller County.

“The organization was needed when you look at the $464,000 economic impact of ﬁlm in our county,” said Mike Perini, President/Executive Director of the TCFC. The data was provided to the organization by the Colorado Oﬃce of Film, Television and Media (COFTM). http://coloradoﬁlm.org

The Commission will provide site tours of location opportunities for ﬁlming, talent services, professional crew and production services referrals and will also provide permits needed for ﬁlming. They also have a fully-accessible library of still images and b-roll footage and will be a source for networking in the local area.

Mike Perini, President of the local public relations ﬁrm, perini & associates, working with Charlie (CR) Chambers, who started the TCFC in 2015, completed the process to formally establish in the State of Colorado as a non proﬁt corporation. “We have articles, bylaws and board members now,” Perini said. “And, we are currently assisting a major cable network with resources for a television project that is shooting in both Woodland Park and Cripple Creek in July.”

Recently, the COFTM supported the new commission with a grant to assist with startup.

“We are very grateful to the Colorado State Film Commission for granting funds that made it possible to launch this new Teller County Commission and for sharing our vision of the local Commission being the #1 resource in Woodland Park, surrounding communities and the entire Teller County area, to connecting ﬁlmmakers, and others, to experienced, professional and award-winning ﬁlm production companies, studios, production assistants, crews, and equipment suppliers,” said Perini.

“The Teller County Film Commission staﬀ is here to help companies obtain the necessary permits for their ﬁlm project or to help them ﬁgure out if they actually need a permit,” said Chambers. “A permit will be required if the production involves the use of areas like public property or facilities, or has impact upon traﬃc ﬂow, sidewalks or street areas.”

“If a permit is required, the company will also need a current Certiﬁcate of Insurance in order to proceed with the permitting process and we can assist with that step as Media Relations Contact Michael Perini Principal perini & associates 719-651-5943

Teller County Film Commission “We will also be able to determine if an organization may qualify for permitting fee reduction or waivers.”

Interviews are still in progress to complete the Board of Directors. To date the following positions and board members are announced:

Mike Perini, Executive Director and President of the Board Charlie Chambers, Chief of Operations and Board Member Kelly Gerszewski, Secretary/Treasurer and Board Member

Board Members: Dave Adamson, Michael Dalton, Steve Harlan, Darlene Jensen, David Perkins, Michelle Perkins, Harriet Robinson.

Colorado has long been known for its beautiful scenery and tranquility, and has been the spot for various ﬁlming locations over the last few decades. Woodland Park’s neighborhood grocery store, City Market, was the location for a scene from The Fast and Furious 7 in 2015. The ﬁlm crew also shot race scenes along the Pike Peak Highway. “TCFC furthers the opportunity for Teller County to be on the ‘movie map’,” said Perini. “We also plan to host the premier ‘City Above the Clouds Film Festival’ in Spring.”

Filmmakers and local business owners interested in capitalizing on the untapped beauty of Teller County, Colorado, should contact the TCFC for recommendations for upcoming projects or refer to the Commission’s new website at:

http://ﬁlmtellercounty.com or ﬁnd them on FB at https://www.facebook.com/tellercountyﬁlmcommission/.

About Teller County Film Commission (TCFC) Teller County Film Commission, PO Box 616, Woodland Park, CO 80866. 719.453.9751. Email to: info@ﬁlmtellercounty.com