ATV Riders Enjoying Boom Times in the Local Country

Trail Routes and New Rules Open Up Possibilities for Dirt Bike Junkies

~ by Bob Volpe ~

We are blessed to live in an area that is ripe with outdoor adventure

opportunity.

The availability of hunting, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, and

trail riding is what brings many new residents to our community.

For families and those whom for whatever reason, cannot partake of

our trails system under their own power, riding an ATV provides an

excellent alternative.

Paul Schexnayder of Catamount Power Sports explained the ins and outs

of ATVing in Teller County. He said, “We have 2 really large trail ystems around here. The first one is called North Divide. It extends from Woodland Park all the way to Florissant. There are 200 miles of

trails that you can connect without a license plate.”

According to Schexnayder, there are 150 miles of full width trails that are wide enough for four wheel ATVs and jeeps, and another 150 miles of wide trails that are ATV and dirt bike compatible.

Rainbow Falls is another popular ATV trail area. This area is 11 miles north of Woodland Park just over the Douglas county line on the east side of highway 67. Rainbow Falls area is primarily full width trails on the lower sections that turn into 50” trails on the upper reaches, near Rampart Range Road. Some of these trails connect to the Rampart Range riding area which is just outside of Denver.

People who are likely to buy an ATV are those who like to experience the mountains on a motor driven devise and families who like to go camping with the kids and enjoy the trail system in the process. Schexnayder said, “The demographic is very wide. From 16 year olds to 80.”

When considering buying an ATV there are not a lot of confusing choices, as to what type of ride you will need. Basically there are two types of ATV. Sport ATVs are made for those adventurous individuals who like to go fast, and the utility style ATV.

Sport ATVs are generally manual transmission units that shift with your foot, like a motorcycle, and are two wheel drive, while the utility ATVs are usually an automatic transmission and are four wheel drive. Some utility ATVs are capable of towing 1200 pounds of cargo payload.

Utility ATVs are often fitted with winches or snow plows to help with the chores associated with mountain life.

As some of our newly arrived residents find themselves facing their first winter in the Rockies, they find that shoveling that 200 yard long driveway to their secluded home is more of a chore than they were

prepared for. The oblivious solution is a utility ATV with a snowplow

attachment.

With the recent passage of a law allowing ATVs to drive on city roads in Cripple Creek and an earlier pro-ATV mandate in Victor and in sections of rural Teller, the urge to buy an ATV to make short trips to the neighbors, or for a short trip to the grocery store, or even just to make a quick run to the mailbox, will have some residents opting for the little puddle jumper as well.

Before the passage of a recent ordinance, which allowed the use of ATVs on certain high-traveled county roads near Divide and Florissant, a resident could technically be ticketed if he/she rode a ATV to their mailbox on a Teller road.

Schexnayder said, “It’s those utility ATVs that keep us afloat in the winter. We install winches and plows all winter long and sell ATVs with snowplows on them. There are a lot of people up here who have an ATV with a plow on it tucked away in the garage who just use it 6 or 8 times a year to move the snow.”

As far as special licensing is concerned, Schexnayder explained, “If you’re going to be on the public trails, you need an OHV tag, which is $25.25 a year. You can buy it at sport shop or even at Walmart. If you are going to operate on county roads, as per ordinance 19, you do need to have a valid driver’s license or be in a group with someone who has one and also an OHV tag.”