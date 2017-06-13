Almanac Week of 6.13.17

Tuesday, June 13

Special District Meeting: A special board meeting has been called by the Four Mile Fire Protection District Board of Directors on June 13 at 2 p.m. at the Four Mile Fire Department Station on Teller Eleven.

Wednesday, June 14

TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website atwww.tellerseniorcoalition.org . for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.

Ignite Your Business Vision. The Charis Business Summit will be held June 14-16 in Woodland Park. Gain the knowledge you need to ignite your vision for success and achieve the breakthrough you’ve been waiting for in your business, organization, ministry and personal life. The summit features seven sessions, six workshops and six special speakers. For more information, visit charissummit.org.

Memorial Park Grand Opening. A flag raising, ribbon cutting and barbecue, celebrating the grand opening of Memorial Park in Woodland Park, will be held on June 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The flag raising ceremony will occur at 6 p.m. The ceremonies are being coordinated by the city of Woodland Park. For more information, visit the city of Woodland Park’s government website.

Thursday, June 15

Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383for more information.

The Teller County Commissioners will meet on June 15 in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek, starting at 9:15 a.m. This marks a slight change from their normal meeting time.

Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at Shining Mountain during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for June 15. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085

The Woodland Park City Council will meet on June 15 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, next to city hall.



Friday, June 16

The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.

The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.

8 a.m. on June 24 and will be returning at 8:30 p.m. The cost is $25 per person. The deadline to sign up is June 16 . Call Colorado Renaissance Festival Trip. LET’S DO IT AGAIN!! For three years in a row, the Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation have filled the bus for this great excursion. So, get a group of friends and/or relatives together and enjoy a great day together at the “something for everyone” Renaissance! We’ll take care of the driving for you. Be sure to get signed up as soon as possible to reserve your seat. We will be leaving the Parks and Recreation atonand will be returning atThe cost is $25 per person. The deadline to sign up is. Call 719-689-3514 for details. For more information about the Renaissance Festival go to: https:// coloradorenaissance.com/ general-information/

June 16 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. There are no additional fees for any park programs beyond the daily entrance fee. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers 15 miles of beautiful, yet lesser known, hiking trails to explore, a free Junior Ranger Program, two short self-guided trails, a park video and museum exhibits, and bookstore. For additional information, please call Night Sky Program. Join park staff and members of the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society to gaze at the dark skies above Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument in search of planets, galaxies, nebulas, and more. Meet at the visitor center onfromThere are no additional fees for any park programs beyond the daily entrance fee. Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers 15 miles of beautiful, yet lesser known, hiking trails to explore, a free Junior Ranger Program, two short self-guided trails, a park video and museum exhibits, and bookstore. For additional information, please call (719) 748-3253 or visit our website: www.nps.gov/flfo or on Facebook at /FlorissantNPS The Bella Vista Restaurant at Shining Mountain, Woodland Park’s only upscale Italian eatery, is now open six nights a week. Don’t miss their great entrees for lunch and dinner and regular events throughout the week. In addition, the course is open for play and is in good condition. For more information, regarding activities at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center, visit www.shiningmountaingolf.com.

Gem & Mineral Show. The fifth annual Gem & Mineral Show sponsored by the Southern Teller County Focus Group (STCFG) in Victor, Colorado will be held June 16-18. The event will be held in downtown historic Victor and is open and free to the public.The show will include vendors from across the state selling Colorado dug minerals, as well as New Mexico vendors. Items for sale will include polished gems, hand-crafted jewelry, rough slabs, specimens, cabochons, geode breaking, Cripple Creek & Victor Mining District gold ore specimens, Burtis Blue Cripple Creek turquoise, Richard Fretterd Legacy Gems, and more. Meet the stars of the Prosector’s TV show who will be on hand selling their finds.There will also be gold and gem panning at the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum. Show hours are from 9 to 5 each day. This year representatives from the Bureau of Land Management, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument, and Newmont Mining Corporation will make a presentation on the geology of the region. This free presentation will be held Saturday, June 17 at 1 p.m. at the Victor Elks Lodge. Learn about volcanoes, gold mining, fossils, dinosaurs, and more. For more information on the STCFG or this event, visit VictorColorado.com, emailstcfg@victorcolorado.com, or call 719-689-2675.

Saturday, June 17

Join favorite South Park author Celinda Kaelin for an exciting walk along one of the Eleven Mile Park popular trails and listen to her tales of life among the people of the Ute Nation that called these mountains home prior to the 1800’s The hike will occur on June 17 at 10 a.m. at the parks Coyote Ridge Trailhead. Celinda will focus on the Ute tribes that inhabited the area, their life style & history. Along the way, Celinda will plan to stop by several of the trees that the Utes used in this area for messages, healing or prayers. Also enjoy a presentation on animal trackers at the North Shore Amphitheater on June 17 at 2 p.m. Another presentation on “Crazy, Loopy Birds of Eleven Mile” is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday . Throughout the summer, the park will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings every weekend. For more information, call Eleven Mile State Park Programs.Join favorite South Park author Celinda Kaelin for an exciting walk along one of the Eleven Mile Park popular trails and listen to her tales of life among the people of the Ute Nation that called these mountains home prior to the 1800’s The hike will occur onat the parks Coyote Ridge Trailhead. Celinda will focus on the Ute tribes that inhabited the area, their life style & history. Along the way, Celinda will plan to stop by several of the trees that the Utes used in this area for messages, healing or prayers. Also enjoy a presentation on animal trackers at the North Shore Amphitheater onAnother presentation on “Crazy, Loopy Birds of Eleven Mile” is scheduled for. Throughout the summer, the park will host a variety of educational programs and hikes/outdoor outings every weekend. For more information, call 719-748-3401



Spring Clean-Up Day. Keep Woodland Park Beautiful (KWPB) will host its Spring Cleanup Day on June 17. Due to the increment weather, this date was changed from its orginal time in May. The Spring Cleanup is in conjunction with the National Spring Cleanup hosted around the country by Keep America Beautiful. In an unprecedented move, local forces are combining to clean up Woodland Park, literally and figuratively. Inspired by the annual Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Spring Cleanup, groups are combining resources to reduce litter, rubbish, trash and general junk, in an around Woodland Park. Keep Woodland Park Beautiful, Focus on the Forest, Main Street, Downtown Development Authority, and Park State Bank & Trust, decided “enough is enough already” andSaturday June 17 is now THE day. Keep Woodland Park Beautiful (KWPB) is hosting its annual Spring Cleanup Day, and invites all citizens to Midland Pavilion (between the Library and Cultural Center) at 9 am to receive assignments to clean the worst areas around town. Adopt-a-Spot and Adopt-a Garden volunteers will begin preparation for the summer growing season as well. A special kids program for those 10 and under is available with planned projects to encourage youngsters to have “dirt” fun. Kids must be accompanied by an adult or teen sibling. Cafe’ Leo coffee and Donut Mill doughnuts, water and juice kick-start the morning. Vests, trash bags, and grabbers are provided to assist cleaning and safety efforts, and eliminate sore backs.

Live Theater. The Thin Air Theatre Company in Cripple Creek has kicked off its summer season with regular performances of Ragtime Revue from June 2 to July 28 at the Butte Theater. For more information, visitbuttetheater.com. or call 719-689-3247.

Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.

Sunday, June 18

The Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers a variety of ranger guided programs that run throughout the summer. These programs and include the following highlights. Daily, 11 a.m. Ranger-Guided Hike: Are you ready to meet the “Big Stump” Join a ranger for a 1 mile, 1.5 hour hike on the Petrified Forest Loop Trail. Meet behind the visitor center for an interpretive hike on the Petrified Forest Loop. Daily, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Fossil Learning Lab (Yurt): Get “up-close and personal” with fossils! Join us for ranger-led demonstrations, and hands-on searches for fossils. Meet in the yurt located in the picnic area near the visitor center. Every Wednesday, 10 am to noon, Demonstration Excavation Site: Meet geologist, Dr. Bob Carnein at the demonstration excavation site and see the fossil beds in situ and learn about how excavations are conducted. This site is located off the Petrified Forest Loop approximately 1 mile round trip from the visitor center. Saturday/Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Hornbek Homestead Tours: Travel back in time to the late 1870s and take a tour of Adeline Hornbek’s house. A ranger will be on site to provide a peak into the life of a homesteader.

