New Services at Pikes Peak Regional Hospital

PPRH Unveils New Cardiac Rehabilitation Program

Pikes Peak Regional Hospital (PPRH) has announced that beginning June 1, 2017 it will offer a Cardiac Rehabilitation program to area patients.

Any patient who has experienced a heart condition such as angina, heart attack, bypass surgery, angioplasty, or stent placement may be a candidate for the PPRH program. Through an individualized program focusing on healthy heart habits and exercise to strengthen the heart, Cardiac Rehab can help patients get their heart back into shape and improve quality of life.

Richard Malyszek, MD, Medical Director for the new program, said it makes good health sense to offer this service to local and regional cardiac patients.

“We know there is a high percent of our population who deal with heart issues, many of whom would benefit greatly from Cardiac Rehab,” said Dr. Malyszek. “A number of local residents have told us they would take advantage of such a program. But, they added, they would rather not travel to Colorado Springs three times per week to do so.”

The Cardiac Rehab program will be conducted in the Physical Therapy Center at PPRH. Rehab hours are Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 1pm – 2pm.

The PPRH program will focus on Phase II Cardiac Rehab which begins several weeks after discharge from the hospital. An initial evaluation will be done by the Cardiac Rehab Team to develop a complete rehab program. In addition to physical activity, the program will include educational classes which will cover topics such as nutrition, stress management, risk factors, cardiac medications and exercise safety.

A Cardiac Rehab support group will also be established as a forum for patients to share experiences and learn from other heart patients. The support group is free and open to all individuals who have experienced a recent cardiac event and are looking for support and encouragement, before beginning or during the Cardiac Rehab program.

About Pikes Peak Regional Hospital:

Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and Surgery Center, is an acute care, critical access, community built hospital specializing in General Surgery, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery, Physical Therapy, Diagnostic Imaging, and Laboratory services.

The fully equipped Emergency Department is a certified Level IV Trauma Center that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week providing short wait times and convenient access. The hospital also operates Pikes Peak Family Medicine, a family practice center in Woodland Park and Woodland Park Surgical Associates, a General Surgery practice.