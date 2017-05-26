Sexual Assult Suspect Aprehended

May 25, 2017 {For Immediate Release)

This afternoon, officers from the Windsor, Colorado Police Department arrested JASON MATTHEW KARR, age 32. KARR was wanted by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office for sexual assault and related charges. KARR had met the victim on a social media dating site.

KARR was arrested without incident and was booked into the Weld County Jail, where he is being held without bond, pending advisement. Charges include sexual assault, false imprisonment, assault in the third degree and domestic violence.

Also assisting the Teller County Sheriff’s Office was the Loveland Police Department.

The investigation is continuing. Persons with additional information are encouraged to contact the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 687-9652.

