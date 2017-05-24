Sexual Assult Suspect Update:

May 24, 2017 {For Immediate Release}

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a sexual assault which occurred in Teller County. The suspect, a white male approximately 32 years of age, contacted his victim through an on-line dating site. The suspect had the name “JAKE” tattooed on his left shoulder.

The suspect identified himself to the victim as Jason Matthew. He was driving a 1990’s model, white in color, Lexus sedan with Missouri license plates. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Division, at (719) 687-9652, or Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).