Cripple Creek Elks Award $2500 Grant for Students

The Cripple Creek-Victor Mountain Health Center, School Based Health Center, and Cripple Creek School District would like to thank the Cripple Creek Elk’s Lodge BPOE #316 and the Elk’s National Foundation for a $2,500 grant that they have awarded to support our students. The Elk’s have generously been writing grants to support the health needs of our students for the past six years. This year the Elk’s partnered with: Linda Hewett, Nurse Practitioner in the School Based Health Center, (who provided the recipe for hummus), LeGree’s Venture Foods (who generously provided ingredients), local Elks’-Barbara Artimez and Kathee Mahar (who generously gave of her time and provided materials), and gave samples of homemade hummus to student’s, Laureen Murray, RN, School Nurse assisted with making hummus, and fun was had by all. This was very well received by the students, and many of them were excited to be trying a new and healthy food. This grant funding is used for medications (i.e. antibiotics, asthma inhalers, eye medications, etc.), dental needs for children, and x-rays, to name a few. Thank you Cripple Creek Elk’s Lodge BPOE #316 and the Elk’s National Foundation for helping our students stay healthy and in school, as well as your commitment to support children and this community.

The partnership with Penrose Physician’s Health Group and the Cripple Creek-Victor Mountain Health Center, that is located within Cresson Elementary School, is running seamlessly, as they are now seeing both School Based Health Center students, as well as the entire community. Our hours of operation are Monday-Thursday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm with the provider, Linda Hewett, Nurse Practitioner. There are additional laboratory hours from 7:30 am to 9:00 am, where clients can make an appointment, or come in on a walk-in basis. Please call (719) 776-4310, to schedule an appointment today. Continuation of many other services are still being provided. Teller County Public Health is providing both immunizations and Confidential/Reproductive Health Services to our students and the community. Please call them directly at (719) 687-6416 to schedule an appointment. Counseling services are available through Doug Randolph with Therapyworks and Jessica Hampton with AspenPointe Behavioral Health who both provide individual, family, and group counseling for our students on-site.

Laureen Murray, RN, BSN

Cripple Creek-Victor Mountain Health Center Coordinator

Cripple Creek-Victor District School Nurse

Cripple Creek-Victor District Behavioral Health Coordinator

(719) 689-9230 X 397

