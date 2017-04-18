Almanac Week of 4.18.17

Tuesday, April 18
The Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce will feature their monthly Business After Hours gathering at the Woodland Professional Building, 404 West Midland Avenue, on April 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.This is a popular way for networking and socializing with local business operators/associates and community leaders. For more information, call 719-687-9885.
The Green Mountain Falls Board of Trustees will meet on April 18 at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
TSC (Teller Senior Coalition) Transit is excited to announce our bus service on Wednesdays and Fridays in Woodland Park and the lower Ute Pass area. TSC also offers a joint venture with Cripple Creek Transit on Wednesdays to provide much needed transportation service between Cripple Creek and Woodland Park. TSC Transit will be picking up from the Senior Center and will be making stops at Pikes Peak Family Medicine, Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, City Market, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and the Department of Social Services upon request. In addition, new ride services are available on a limited basis to Green Mountain Falls, Cascade and Manitou Springs. Call 719-687-0256 for more details or visit the TSC website at www.tellerseniorcoalition.org. for a full schedule of pick up and drop off times.
The Cripple Creek City Council will meet on April 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the CC Council Chambers at city hall.
Thursday, April 20
Tops, Take Off Pounds Sensibly. The original nonprofit weight-loss group is an educational support group providing weekly weigh-ins and programs to help members to make positive changes in the role food plays in their lives. The local chapter meets every Thursday at 10 a.m. in Green Mountain Falls at the Church in the Wildwood. Call Evelyn at 719-748-8383 for more information.
Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis Bingo. Join the fun at the Shining Mountain Golf Club during the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Twenty dollars buys a packet for 10 games, 6 cards for each game It’s a great opportunity to have fun and socialize with your friends and neighbors. Come early and have dinner! Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the games! The next Kiwanis Bingo is scheduled for April 20. This event is sponsored by the Ute Pass-Woodland Park Kiwanis club. The proceeds benefit the children of Teller County. For more information, call Rita Randolph at 719-502-5085.
The Woodland Park City Council will meet on April 20 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, next to city hall.
Friday, April 21
The Pikes Peak Rotary Club will meet at 7 a.m. at the Woodland Park Public Library every Friday.
The Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation will host roller skating and blading activities on every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 719-689-3514 for more information.
|Archery. For beginners to advanced shooters, with our equipment or your own, sponsored by Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation. Scheduled for Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Only $2 per individual. Please call ahead for availability at 689-3514. Archers shoot from 5 to 20 yards at Bulls eye Targets, Animal Targets, Balloons and Tic-Tac-Toe Targets. We also offer Archery Birthday Parties and have special family or group rates.
Grand Opening. The Bella Vista Restaurant at the Shining Mountain Golf Course and Event Center will feature a grand opening opening on April 21, as they introduce the only Italian eatery in Woodland Park and unveil an upscale Italian dinner menu. The first seating will occur at 5 p.m. Live music will be performed by Katy Graves from 8 to 11 p.m. (see related story and advertisement in this week’s TMJ).
Saturday, April 22
|KidsFest. The 18th annual Children’s Festival will be held at the Ute Pass Cultural Center on Woodland Park from 9 a.m. to noon. The free festivities will include information booths, fun, games and plenty of games for youngsters. This is sponsored by The Resource Exchange. For more information, call 719-233-5873 or visit www.tree.org.
Become a Star in the Bar at the Country Lodge in Woodland Park. Featuring a special night of Karaoke on Saturday evenings. Plus, every time you sing, we put your name in the hat for a Lodge Pub Gift Certificate. A drawing is held every Saturday! Come join friends from 7-11 p.m. at the Country Lodge. Don’t give up the chance to become a Star in the Bar.
Sunday, April 23
The Wildhorn Dude Ranch legacy. The Wildhorn Dude Ranch, located north of Florissant, Colorado, has a history as rich and colorful as the country surrounding it. The Ranch was purchased by the Hoder Family in the 1920’s. The Wildhorn Dude Ranch has seen everything from cowboys when it was a working cattle ranch to moonshiners and mafia shootouts during the Prohibition Era to a variety of celebrities when it was a dude ranch. Steve Plutt, a local historian, will present an interesting program on this piece of Teller County history. The Pikes Peak Historical Society invites you to learn more about Henry Hoder and the Wildhorn Dude Ranch at their monthly Chautauqua (free program) on Sunday, April 23at 2 p.m. at the Florissant Library. Plutt will be the featured speaker. The Library is located adjacent to the Florissant Community Park on 334 Circle Drive in Florissant. This program is presented as a public service of the Pikes Peak Historical Society. Admission is free and refreshments are served. No reservation is required but arrive early, seating is limited. For more information call 719-748-8259 or 719-748-3861.
World of Windcraft. The Woodland Park Wind Symphony, under the direction of Craig Harms, presents “The World of Windraft” Version 2.0, A Tribute to Video games on Sunday, April 23 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The concert, with video enhancements, begins at 3 p.m. The concert is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 719-687-2210.
Chamber Choir Concert. On Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m., First Christian Church at 16 E. Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs is presenting the chamber choir Abendmusik. The choir, directed by Rob Ryder and accompanied by Charlene Noland, will performAbendmusik (evening music) spanning four centuries, from Buxtehude, Brahms and Rheinberger to Messiaen and Piazzola. The program will culminate with the premiere of Abend Magnificat, a major choral work collaboratively composed by seven Colorado Springs composers who are members of Abendmusik. A free will offering will be taken. For more information, call 719-633-8888.
Upcoming
|Art and Crafts Fair and Bake Sale. Held at Woodland Park’s Senior Center on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Fair will feature watercolors, hand painted greeting cards, ceramics, jewelry, rugs, painted glassware, mosaics, soaps and homemade edible goodies. Come look for decor and gifts, or just treat yourself. Help support programs and activities at the Senior Center, located at 321 N Pine St (southeast corner of Lake Ave and Pine). For more information, call 649-6286 or 339-0954.
Fun times at the Butte. The end of April will close with a spotlight on local talent asThe Gong Show takes the stage on Saturday, April 29. Join the fun and help the Butte raise funds for the upcoming season. This production will feature acts from the local community including the good, the bad, and, in some cases, the very ugly. Boo, cheer, laugh, bang the gong, and in the end, vote for your favorite. Show time is 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 per person. Tickets for all shows are sold on a reservation-only basis. Call the box office at 719-689-6402, the reservation line at 719-689-3247, or purchase online at ButteTheater.com. The April fun series is co-sponsored by the Butte Theater Board, city of Cripple Creek, and Wildwood Casino.The Butte Theater is located at 139 E. Bennet Ave., Cripple Creek, CO. For more information on the Butte’s 2017 season, visit ButteTheater.com.
Munchkin Market. Ute Pass MOPS Munchkin Market is scheduled for April 27-29 at the Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive. There is FREE Admission. This is a HUGE children’s consignment sale in Woodland Park featuring gently used clothing, shoes and accessories (infant to junior). Toys, media, play equipment, strollers, high chairs, sporting goods, baby gear, maternity, bedding and more! Register to consign at www.utepassmops.org/munchkin-
Ride of Silence. On May 20, the Mountain Top Cycling Club will be hosting a “Ride of Silence.” The Ride of Silence is a national event held world-wide the third Wednesday in May.The Ride of Silence will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. from the Ute Pass Cultural Center. It will be a short 4 mile ride, with no talking, a police escort from the cultural center. A short reception will follow. Contact Deborah Maresca for more information 719-689-3435 or visit www.mountaintopcyclingclub.com
Ajax Mine Tour. The Ajax Mine sits high above Victor on historic Battle Mountain. The Battle Mountain Trail across the lower part of Victor’s backdrop beneath the Ajax has been a popular hike since 2000 when it was installed. This year the trail has been extended to a new overlook at the Ajax Mine. Newmont Mining Corporation invested in the construction required to provide visitors with a safe access to the mine site and an exciting new overlook above Victor. The mine site, overlook, and trail will be the subject of a special tour Saturday, May 20. The tour will include an historical overview of the mine history by Victorite Gary Horton, who worked at the Ajax during its final years in production. The tour is $15 per person and is limited to the first 75 tickets sold. Tickets may be purchased at VictorColorado.com by credit card or by cash the door the day of the event. The tour will start at the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum at 12:30 p.m. when shuttles will take tour-goers to the Ajax Mine site and overlook. After the history presentation, ticket holders will have the option to hike the new trail extension to the Independence Mine and down to Victor; a shuttle will also take those unable to hike back to the museum in Victor.Cosponsors of this event are The Southern Teller County Focus Group (STCFG) which will receive all proceeds from the event for historic preservation projects, Newmont Mining Corporation, and Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation. For more information, emailstcfg@victorcolorado.com.
Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs
George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer. Numerous motion picture appearances, countless television shows, sitcoms and standup specials, George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer have been breaking ground in the comedy business and bringing the laughs for decades. This is a once in a lifetime chance to see two members of comedy royalty come together for the comedy event of the year ‘George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer LIVE’ on Saturday, June 17 at 8pm at PIKES PEAK CENTER in Colorado Springs. Tickets are now on sale at AXS.COM.