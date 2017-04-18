Almanac Week of 4.18.17

Art and Crafts Fair and Bake Sale. Held at Woodland Park’s Senior Center on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Fair will feature watercolors, hand painted greeting cards, ceramics, jewelry, rugs, painted glassware, mosaics, soaps and homemade edible goodies. Come look for decor and gifts, or just treat yourself. Help support programs and activities at the Senior Center, located at 321 N Pine St (southeast corner of Lake Ave and Pine). For more information, call 649-6286 or 339-0954. Fun times at the Butte. The end of April will close with a spotlight on local talent asThe Gong Show takes the stage on Saturday, April 29. Join the fun and help the Butte raise funds for the upcoming season. This production will feature acts from the local community including the good, the bad, and, in some cases, the very ugly. Boo, cheer, laugh, bang the gong, and in the end, vote for your favorite. Show time is 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 per person. Tickets for all shows are sold on a reservation-only basis. Call the box office at 719-689-6402, the reservation line at 719-689-3247, or purchase online at ButteTheater.com. The April fun series is co-sponsored by the Butte Theater Board, city of Cripple Creek, and Wildwood Casino.The Butte Theater is located at 139 E. Bennet Ave., Cripple Creek, CO. For more information on the Butte’s 2017 season, visit ButteTheater.com. Munchkin Market. Ute Pass MOPS Munchkin Market is scheduled for April 27-29 at the Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive. There is FREE Admission. This is a HUGE children’s consignment sale in Woodland Park featuring gently used clothing, shoes and accessories (infant to junior). Toys, media, play equipment, strollers, high chairs, sporting goods, baby gear, maternity, bedding and more! Register to consign at www.utepassmops.org/munchkin- market.htmlThe tentative schedule is Thursday April 27th from 5-8 p.m., Friday April 28from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Saturday April 29th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.(Everything half price!) Cash, Check or Credit Card (Visa and Mastercard) payments accepted. Proceeds benefit Ute Pass MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers)Contact Heidi Olson 719-748-1068 or munchkinmarket@gmail.com for more information

National Day Of Prayer Event in Teller County. Scheduled for May 4 from 6 . to 7:30 p.m. in the. Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park. Please feel free to join other Teller County folks in prayer for our country. You can come for a portion of the time and leave when you must. Prayer requests will be taken at the door for our country’s leadership, churches, military, businesses, schools, and media. Ride of Silence. On May 20, the Mountain Top Cycling Club will be hosting a “Ride of Silence.” The Ride of Silence is a national event held world-wide the third Wednesday in May.The Ride of Silence will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. from the Ute Pass Cultural Center. It will be a short 4 mile ride, with no talking, a police escort from the cultural center. A short reception will follow. Contact Deborah Maresca for more information 719-689-3435 or visit www.mountaintopcyclingclub.com . Ajax Mine Tour. The Ajax Mine sits high above Victor on historic Battle Mountain. The Battle Mountain Trail across the lower part of Victor’s backdrop beneath the Ajax has been a popular hike since 2000 when it was installed. This year the trail has been extended to a new overlook at the Ajax Mine. Newmont Mining Corporation invested in the construction required to provide visitors with a safe access to the mine site and an exciting new overlook above Victor. The mine site, overlook, and trail will be the subject of a special tour Saturday, May 20. The tour will include an historical overview of the mine history by Victorite Gary Horton, who worked at the Ajax during its final years in production. The tour is $15 per person and is limited to the first 75 tickets sold. Tickets may be purchased at VictorColorado.com by credit card or by cash the door the day of the event. The tour will start at the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum at 12:30 p.m. when shuttles will take tour-goers to the Ajax Mine site and overlook. After the history presentation, ticket holders will have the option to hike the new trail extension to the Independence Mine and down to Victor; a shuttle will also take those unable to hike back to the museum in Victor.Cosponsors of this event are The Southern Teller County Focus Group (STCFG) which will receive all proceeds from the event for historic preservation projects, Newmont Mining Corporation, and Cripple Creek Parks and Recreation. For more information, emailstcfg@victorcolorado.com. Manitou Springs/Colorado Springs George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer. Numerous motion picture appearances, countless television shows, sitcoms and standup specials, George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer have been breaking ground in the comedy business and bringing the laughs for decades. This is a once in a lifetime chance to see two members of comedy royalty come together for the comedy event of the year ‘George Lopez & Cedric the Entertainer LIVE’ on Saturday, June 17 at 8pm at PIKES PEAK CENTER in Colorado Springs. Tickets are now on sale at AXS.COM.