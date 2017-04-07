One Stop Shipping, Printing and More

~ by Bob Volpe ~

Need to copy a document, include it in a package, and ship it fast?

This and many time saving tasks can be accomplished at Anderson’s Pack & Ship store in Gold Hill Plaza. Anderson’s Pack & Ship has been in operation at 743 Gold Hill Plaza since May of 2016.

The store is independently owned and operated and ships via FedX and the United Postal Service, so you have options, depending on your shipping needs and costs.

Carl Anderson, owner of Anderson’s Pack & Ship said, “We are usually cheaper. We are often told that we are cheaper in printing and packaging than the other shipping stores around town.”

Besides packaging and shipping Anderson’s Pack & Ship also carries some souvenir items for Colorado and Woodland Park, cards for a variety of occasions, packaging and shipping supplies, and wide and small format printing in color and black and white. Their wide format printer can handle prints up to size 24×36 inches. Another helpful feature they offer is graphic design if you need a logo or other graphic services. Rates for graphic design vary depending on the job, but start as low as five dollars.

Their copy price for document copy start at $.10 per copy and are discounted for large runs depending on the number of copies you need. Just ask at the desk for pricing discounts. If you bring in a print or copy job from another local print shop they will discount it 10 percent.

They also have a special on post office boxes going on right now. Buy six months and get six months free. Anderson’s Pack & Ship is proud of their helpful, friendly staff who are experts at answering you questions to make your shipping and printing needs a pleasant and speedy task. Anderson said, “Out staff is very friendly and do their homework to get things done.” The store also employs local people, which is a vital part of the city’s economy. What ever your printing, packaging, or shipping needs, you can find speedy, helpful, talented, and friendly service at Anderson’s Pack & Ship in the Gold Hill Plaza mall.