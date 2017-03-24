Dear Editor:

WOW!!! Old Homestead House Museum feels the love, Pearl’s Follies held on March 4th was a roaring success with around 220 folks in attendance. It was a very successful night financially we raised just over $8,200. We the board of directors for the museum would like to take this opportunity to say Thank you to all those that made it the great event it was and for supporting us over the years. 2016 was tough with the water damage and short season due to repairs so this funding will help us off to a great 2017.

First thank you to our other event sponsors Newmont (CCV Gold Mining), Bronco Billy’s Casino, Triple Crown Casinos and Century Casino, whose donations helped us with up front costs and advertising. Also thank you to the staff of Double Eagle Hotel and Casino for taking great care of us as usual, you did a wonderful job this year.

Several others donated items for silent auction Wildwood Casino, Van Egmond Stone & Gravel, Creation Everlasting, Brain & Lisa Wheatcraft, Cripple Creek Candy, Ellen Moore, Chershire Cat, Cookie Ringo, Curt & Peggy Sorenson, Jail Museum, Stan Conley, Lodie Hern, Evie Huhta, Cathy’s Native & Natural, Venture Foods, Kat House Liquor, Ann Tobey, Brenda Clifton, Western Skies, Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, Steve & Karen Zoellner, Shirley Beach, and Frankie Jenkins.

A very special thank you to those that performed, without your help we wouldn’t have a show. Those folks are: Lays Brothers (Bob, Rick & Martin), Greg Brazill, Mickey Burdik, Annie Dunham, David Dunkin, and Debbie Martin. Without these folks volunteering to make the show we couldn’t do anything, so they are appreciated. A special Thank you to our fine Cripple Creek Civil Servants (Fire and Police) our special performance was a hit and we appreciated the tips you collected. A GREAT BIG THANK YOU to Lisa Wheatcraft for leading talents as MC. Also some girls who greeted folks and collected some tips of their own, Michelle Rozell, Megan Rozell, Gloria Gates and “Steve Kitzman”.

Most importantly thank you to the residents who come out year after year and support the event. We can never mention ever person or group who purchases a table and sells us out before we even get started. You always beg us to do it again, and you show your appreciation by showing up in droves. You make it worth the effort and we do appreciate the support.

We apologize to anyone we may have missed in this thank you letter, and understand we didn’t do it on purpose. You are appreciated we are just forgetful sometimes.

The Old Homestead House Museum Board