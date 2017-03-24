Expert Local Skier Plunges to her Death on Pikes Peak

A Colorado Springs woman, who was reportedly an “advanced skier,” was killed on Sunday afternoon from a 1,000-foot fall during a fatal skiing outing on Pikes Peak near Glen Cove.

Attempts were made to rescue the woman, 48-year-old Rachel Dewey of Colorado Springs, by a spree of agencies, including Teller County Search and Rescue, Flight for Life, the Teller County Sheriff’s Department, Ute Pass Ambulance, Pikes Peak Rangers, the Cascade Fire Department and other emergency units in the region. The Teller County Coroner’s Office also assisted in the investigation and response effort. Teller County Sheriff authorities learned of the incident at 2:21 p.m. Sunday, when a call came in regarding a seriously injured skier near Glen Cove on Pikes Peak.

Glen Cove is located just past mile marker 11 on Pikes Peak Highway in Teller County, at an elevation of approximately 11,500 feet. Initial information received was that a female skier had fallen approximately 1,000 feet, sustaining serious injuries, according to press release by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department. Teller County Sheriff duputies responded along with emergency service personnel from Cascade Fire Department. The victim apparently died at the scene of the accident.

Dewey reportedly had been skiing with her immediate family in an area known as Little Italy Couloir, near Glen Cove, when she apparently lost control, falling approximately 1,000 feet, according to the sheriff’s office. Her family stayed with her, providing medical attention until arrival of the first responders. According to her husband, Grant Dewey, he, Rachel and their three teenage sons, had all been skiing since earlier that morning. Grant Dewey described Rachel as an “advanced skier.” The victim was brought down by search and rescue teams from El Paso and Teller County. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week. The Little Italy area, which can be accessed off the Pikes Peak Highway, is known as one of the most difficult chutes that is frequented by skiers in the spring. This section, near the Devil Playground’s turn-off has gained popularity among advanced skiers and alpine/nordic free-stylists, but it is not maintained by any agency or by any highway personnel. Efforts to shut this area down for safety reasons have never been successful due to disputes over the ownership of this part of the mountain, located above an area that once featured an actual ski area with chair lifts. This section of Pikes Peak is dotted with a number of open, steep slopes that are used by skiers, who drive up the highway, and then test their skills on a variety of chutes that lead to the Glen Cove rest area. This section is often used too for avalanche training by emergency service groups.