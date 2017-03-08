Making the World a Better Place

by Annie Durham—

We are very excited to announce that our team, from Cripple Creek/Victor JH/SH won first place for their presentation of “In It Together” at the Destination Imagination Regional Competition on February 25 at Summit Elementary School in Divide, Colorado. The students have worked very hard as a team all school year and put together a strong presentation. They created their own props, wrote their own story, designed a weight-bearing structure and worked as a team to solve an impromptu problem. Their 8-minute skit was written to solve a world problem involving two nations. Over the past several months they wrote, rewrote and revised their script until they were satisfied that it would meet the Destination Imagination requirements. As a result of their hard work, they not only earned First Place in the competition, but they learned to work together, to collaborate, to reach their common goals.