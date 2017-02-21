Teller County Service Top Award

Bringing home the bacon Candy Shoemaker, a long-time rancher, nurse and emergency service leader, addresses a large crowd after receiving the 2017 Centennial title during the 15th annual Teller County Service Awards last week. Shoemaker was touted as epitomizing the heroic “cowgirl” image of the American West due to her community involvement. This designation is regarded as one of the most prestigious volunteer of the year awards, sponsored every year by Build A Generation, the county commissioners and local governments