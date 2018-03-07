BEST OF WINNER

Best Internet Provider

Gold – Peak Internet

Silver – Xfinity

Bronze – Century Link

There is nothing like that local, friendly connection when it comes to local Internet service, instead of talking to somebody from India or another distant place, or being placed on hold for 30 minutes. That was the prevailing sentiment of many Best Of voters in giving Peak Internet the gold designation as the region’s best local internet provider.

Peak Internet also has done some amazing expansionwork in the last few years, and their charismatic owner, Jayson Baker, isn’t afraid to buck heads with the county boys when they engage in another study of a study of another study. (Can we please have another $100,000 communications study?) But all that said, internet services are improving in our region, and the future looks quite bright. Snagging second and third in this competition were Xfinity and Century Link.