Woodland Park School District Hires New Superintendent

Woolf to begin new role this summer

The Woodland Park School District (WPSD) Board of Education hired Steve Woolf as the district’s new head superintendent during a special board meeting last Friday evening.

With 10 years of experience as a superintendent and 14 years as a secondary principal, Woolf will be moving to the area from Erie-Galesburg, Kansas. He received his BS Degree in Education and MS Degree in Education Administration from Kansas State University in Manhattan.

“I am extremely excited to be a part of the Woodland Park family and looking forward to leading a team who put children first,” Woolf said.

He is recognized as a national speaker in the areas of climate and culture, classroom management, priority setting, leadership, student/staff motivation, academic achievement, building relationships/connections, conservation and environmental education, and marketing positive images for educators.

“We are thrilled that Steve will be joining us to guide our school district as we are implementing our new strategic plan,” said Board President Beth Huber. “He comes to us as a nationally-recognized leader in educational practices and we are looking forward to his leadership.”

The selection of a new district superintendent ends a lengthy search process