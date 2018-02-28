All Woodland Park School District schools will be closed again tomorrow, Thursday, March 1

UPDATE: As the Woodland Park Police Department advances the active investigation of the credible threat directed to the high school. There is no indication that this threat involves any other part of our community. This closure includes all school athletics and activities. Additional information and safety updates will be released as they become available.

As a reminder, Woodland Park Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the identification of the person responsible for this disruption to our community. Please contact the police department at 719-687-9262 or Safe-2-Tell at 1-877-542-7233.

As always, student and staff safety remains a top priority for our district. Note: lost educational time will be made up through extending the school day and/or adding days to the school year. Please watch for an update from the District later tomorrow. Thank you for your support and understanding during these unprecedented times.