WPSD Board of Education Announces Finalists in Superintendent Search

After much speculation, the Woodland Park RE-2 Shool District (WPSD) Board of Education has announced the names of the three finalists applying for the superintendent position.

This announcement occurred during their regular monthly meeting last Wednesday. The list of finalists includes the following:

* K. Kevin Aten, Ed.D., Director of Innovation, Instruction and Technology, Estes Park Schools, CO

* Kym LeBlanc-Esparza, Ed.D., Superintendent, Newberg School District, Oregon

* Steve Woolf, ABD (all but dissertation), Superintendent, Erie-Galesburg, Kansas

“We are very excited about our finalists and greatly appreciate the support of the community and school district through this process,” said Board President Beth Huber, at last week’s meeting.. “The feedback that our community provided through the recent Stakeholder Survey has been thoughtfully incorporated into this superintendent search.”

The position, which was posted Dec. 8 – Jan. 19, attracted 25 applicants nation-wide, which the board narrowed down to seven semifinalists. Skype screening interviews were held on Jan. 30 to choose these three finalists.

Interviews with the finalists will be held today by committees made up of Parent/Community members, WPSD Administration, and staff. Final interview with the Board will be on Feb. 24 with plans to name the new WPSD Superintendent in March.

Dr. Jed Bowman, who has served as WPSD Superintendent for the past eight years, will be leaving at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

The school board meets at 6 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month. All meetings are open to the public.