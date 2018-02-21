Biker Rally to Roar Through Woodland Park

Event leader takes 180-degree turn over starting-point

~ by Bob Volpe ~

Jim Wear, organizer of the annual POW/MIA Recognition Ride and Salute to American Veterans Rally and festival, found himself on the hot seat last week during a presentation to the Woodland Park City Council about a growing controversy over the staring-point of this year’s event.

Wear conceded that out-of-control rumors, posted mostly on social media, have inflated the problems. Unlike previous reports, Wear made it clear he is a big supporter of maintaining close ties with the city of Woodland Park, where the rally has traditionally started for over two decades. But this year, plans were proposed to bypass Woodland Park and have Divide serve as the kick-off point for thousands of motorcycle riders to congregate and begin the popular trek to Cripple Creek. That ride is one of the largest and most publicized motorcycle processions held in Colorado every year.

But that decision to change the starting point prompted much outrage by Woodland Park residents, who say they look forward to the rally every year.

Last year the event drew nearly 4,000 people to witness the bikes head out of Woodland Park. Wear said, “Clearly, with everything that has gone on in the last month or so we’re way past due to come in front of you and be here. Having been staging the ride for 22 years in Woodland Park this should have happened a long time ago, but here we are.” With that being said, Wear presented two framed posters depicting photos of past events to the mayor and council in appreciation for the city’s support of the event. Wear gave a special thank you to Woodland Park Police Chief Miles DeYoung for the hard work Woodland Park police puts in to make the ride a safe and successful event.



The move to Divide

Wear explained, “Pretty much we’re just here to answer questions and try to communicate, because clearly there has been a lot of rumors and miscommunication, mischaracterization, whatever, at least from our point of view, so we would like to take the opportunity to get that off the table.”



Mayor Neil Levy asked Wear to further explain the situation for the benefit of council and the community so that they can better understand details of the apparent controversy. Wear responded, “What happened last year was, and this is a common thing, the city is looking at expenses. The cops have to get paid overtime to do this thing and so there were some fees levied on the ride that we were going to have to pay for, the rental of the barricades, and police overtime to do the ride. It became apparent we will have to pay $3,000 for this 30 minute escort because the city

isn’t going to do it.” He noted that after all the expenses are covered there is only about $4,000 left and that money goes to help out some local vet or vets who are in need of financial assistance.



Not a snub against Woodland Park

As a result of the extra expense, Wear said they looked at the option of moving the ride start to Divide. He explained it was strictly a business decision, not sour grapes or to “snub our nose at anybody”

and there were no hard feelings.



Wear went on to say they didn’t really hear anything about the dust up until it turned up on social media. At that point Wear said they became aware of the importance of the ride to the citizens of Woodland Park. He said, “We didn’t have any idea that that was the case.” It was then that they decided to rethink moving the ride start to Divide.



Then a bunch of local business people became involved. The business community came through with donations to keep the ride start in Woodland Park.



Wear pointed out that that was when all the anger and conjecture over the move ignited. He said, “Social media. Anybody can get behind a keyboard and type whatever they want and there was a lot of misinformation,” related the rally organizer



Levy said the city’s stance of being a stanch supporter of the military and veterans is well known. He said, “I don’t think anybody would argue that this community supports our veterans as well as anybody, so for me to see that on social media is disturbing. It’s just not the case. You’ll be the first to attest to that.”



Levy explained the city’s budget battle dealt with a big fight on how to cut expenses this year. He said, “This year we had an interesting situation with money. We decided that we needed to cut back. That doesn’t mean that will happen in the future. This council I know is very sympathetic and very supportive of military, so we want to continue to do that.” With that, Levy suggested Wear and council keep

the line of communication open.



Councilman Noel Sawyer wished Wear had addressed council sooner. He said, “Maybe we wouldn’t have had all this turmoil on social media.”



Sawyer explained that in past budget talks, council talked about having events not directly involving Woodland Park, like the Christmas parade, reimburse the city for the costs of the event. He said, “ We weren’t making a list of events that we wanted to be reimbursed. We were just thinking of reining in the budget.” Sawyer apologized to Wear for the issue becoming so volatile. He then suggested that council pick up the tab to the tune of $1,449 and that the money donated by local business people go to a needy vet.



Discussion then turned to how to do that. Eventually a consensus was reached by council that a budget amendment be proposed to make it happen.



During the discussion process, the $1,449 figure was only part of the expense issue. City Manager David Buttery explained the $1,449 figure was a bare bones number. He suggested he would come back with a figure of $3,000 to get it done this year.



In closing, Wear said, “Now that we know how important it is to the citizens of Woodland Park, we will figure out a way to keep it here.”