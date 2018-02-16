CHAMBER ANNOUNCES AWARD WINNERS

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO —

The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce announced today the winners of the following yearly awards: Volunteer; Employee, Non Profit; Business and Wagon Boss. These awards will be presented at the Chamber’s 51stAnnualGalaon Friday, March 16, 2018at Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs. Dinner tickets are available by contacting the Chamber office at 719-687-9885 or going to the website at www.woodlandparkchamber.com.“This year’s nominations were unique and diverse in qualifications for each award. The talent we have in Woodland Park and Teller County isinspiring.” said Debbie Miller, President of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber. “Itis encouragingto understand throughout our region we have so many hard working individuals, businesses and non-profitswho work hard to enrich our lives through a myriad of avenues.” This years’ winner for Volunteer of the Year has been dedicated to preserving and showcasing the rich history and cultural attractions of the area. Dave Martinek has provided volunteer leadership for Teller County organizations and more specifically as Chairman of the Teller Historic and Environmental (T.H.E.) Coalition and of Midland Days in Divide for over 10years. He has donated thousands of personal hours to ensure the success of the organization. Dave has been instrumental in creating relationships through T.H.E. Coalition that has facilitated key preservation efforts in Teller County. A key accomplishment of Dave’s isthe transfer of ownership of the Midland Depot at Divide from private ownership to a nonprofit organization. With this new designation, the Depot project is now eligible for grants and private donations. To prepare for restoration of the Depot, Dave spent many hours, along with others cleaning and removing trash to move the project forward. In May of 2017, Dave produced and created the Seminar “Midland Days”



featuring presentations by well-known railroading personalities. Interest in this topic has increased and the 2017 seminar topped 60+ attendees.In addition, debuting in 2017 was the “Breit Awards” an event named for a local history buff. The award recognizes individuals or organizations who have furthered understanding of Teller County history.“Dave embraces our past history, along with understanding how incorporating the history into our future ensures we will not forget the rich past we have here in Teller County.” said John Thomasson, Chairman of the Chamber.Hockey is more than just a game; it isa game changer. Our recipient of the 2017Non Profit award has been changing the game in Woodland Park for many years now. The Woodland Park Hockey Association (WPHA) has operated as a 501 (c) 3 nonprofitsince 2009. They are dedicated to the promotion of youth hockey in the Pikes Peak region with an all-volunteer-run group that partners with the City of Woodland Park to provide unique outdoor and indoor, year-round hockey programs –youth and adult. Hockey is more than just a sport; it is a catalyst to help teach the right values in life in order to be successful, contributing and a well-rounded person. Of course, the younger players learn the health benefits of getting physical exercise early on and carry that on throughout their lifetime. The WPHA has experienced double-digit growth of involvement each of the past five years. Also adding an opportunity for tournament play throughout the State of Colorado. In 2017, WPHA teams participated in more tournaments, offered specialized skating instructions for all teams and made improvements to the ice rink at Meadow Wood Sports Complex.This continued growth in the program attests to the value of WPHA’s programs, services and their ability to deliver successfully on their mission. Hockey is an expensive sport, so the WPHA demonstrates their transparency of funding through their website. They display where a member’s registration fees are used, in addition to a year-end financial recap for membershipon the site. WPHA has a dedicated and enlightened source of volunteer human resources, whichcreates an environment for the amateur hockey players toenjoy, learn and prosper at playing hockey. These volunteers ensure scheduling of ice time, registration for tournaments, training of volunteer coaches, making sure equipment, and pucks are up torequired standards and so much more. Additionally, this group has between 15 –20 volunteer coaches per year. These volunteers and coaches spend countless hours working in partnership with the City to maintain the ice at Meadow Wood and removal of snow, too.

Another benefit of the program is keeping the families

3interested in hockey for their youngsters here in the community. Because this program is here, residents do not travel elsewhere to participate in hockey thathas a positive economic impact for our region. In 2017, the WPHA announced their initiative to provide a roof to the Meadow Wood Ice Rink. This initiative would see anend result of more outdoor recreation opportunities for the region. “The partnership between the City and the WPHA has been a little known “gem” for our community,” said Chamber Board Member Rick Lucas. “We are extremely proud to have this all volunteer organizationin Woodland Park.” All residents, tourists, and visitors are served by this association and by fulfilling their new initiative more tax revenue will be infused to the Woodland Park area.Moving to Teller County in 2000 to put her Mechanical and Automotive Engineering Degrees to work, our Employee of the Year has since taken on another passion in life when she began part-time at the Community Partnership Family Resource Center. Jen Drummond began as the Playgroup Program Coordinator in 2007, whichallowed her the opportunity to bring her two young daughters to work. By the time,hertwo daughters were old enough to attend the full-day school;Jen was hooked on serving thecommunity via a different pathway. Over the past eleven years of service at Community Partnership, Jen has served in a variety of positions including Playgroup Coordinator, Program Manager and most recently as Program Director. She has been an integral part of the growth from fivepart time employees in 2007 to 18 core staff members and sixadditional on-call employees. Along with the increase in staff, the budgethas grown by 83% in the eleven years Jen has been a part of Community Partnership. Jen has been a primary driver of growth and success over the past decade for the organization. “Jen’s talent is design and she is who I turn to for leadership with the essential tasks of managing a growing organization; updating job descriptions and organization charts, program development, reporting to stakeholders, and program performance evaluation and data collection.” said Jodi Mijares, Executive Director of CommunityPartnership. Jen has been a champion of team development that has resulted in attracting other young, educated mothers who want to be available to their children while serving their communities and earning income locally. In part to the many successes Jen has achieved, she is recognized by and is a part of the Colorado Office of Early Childhood database design; Colorado Family Resource Center Association program and evaluation committee; the Teller-Park Early Childhood Council; Parent Possibility’s Advisory Board; and has led the Community Partnership

4Organization participation in a research study to prove efficacy of family support services in the study with Harvard University and the University of Oregon. Jen’s leadership model of leading with integrity has served her organization well. “Jen’s proven leadership has grown the Community Partnership organization exponentially through staffing and budget,” said Debbie Miller. The Chamber seeks to honor a member business -small or large -that can meet or exceed the criteria of exceptional job growth, revenue growth, economic sustainability, exemplary customer service, responsein times of adversity, and participates with theirlocal community.This year, the Chamber is pleased to announce that Hardcastle Heating & Air is therecipient of the 2017Business of the Year award.Hardcastle Heating & Air began as a husband and wife team working from their dining room table in their home. Today, they employee 4 full time and 1 part time employeeand run 3 service trucks. Business is so good they are currently looking to add an additional employee. Employees are trained viaclasses taught bythe Carrier & Johnstone Supply group on HVAC and other components of heating and air. Continuing education is a part of their yearly trainingfor all employees. Over the last 3 years, Hardcastle has grown at a rate of 25% in the services rendered to their customers. In additionto their service customers,they work with 4 local realty companies to ensure that rental homes are readied forproper heating and air requirements for the tenants. Each customer is treated with respect, integrity and customer service. One such customer noted that Paul found a valve was faulty and gave her a couple of options. She contacted him the next day;chose to replace the heater and Hardcastle was out within a day to replace the furnace. At no additional charge, Paul installed a light in the crawl space, checked her ductworkand fixed any of the gaps he found. Attesting to their Customer Service experience is their A+ rating with the BBB and all positive reviews posted with the BBB.Paul and Chris Hardcastle live in Woodland Park and participate with their community through organizations like the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, the American Legion Post 1980, Woodland Park Youth Sports and many more. They are committed to utilizing local vendors and being a part of the economic growth of the community. “We are thrilled to honor such a hardworking family like the Hardcastle’s,” said Chamber Chairman John Thomasson. “They are the epitome of success for a small family owned business.”

5A Wagon Boss in days gone by was the “Leader” who brought the settlers west. Today, theGreater Woodland Park Chamber’s Wagon Boss is a person of great ethical standards, integrityand a distinguished leader who is actively involved in their community.In essence, they are theCitizen of the Year. The 2017Wagon Boss is no exception. Craig Harms,while not a native of Woodland Park has been here since 1976. He originally directed the band program at the Woodland Park Middle and High School and left teaching in 1987 to establish a music education and marching band drill design company –Creative Consultation Service –which he still currently operates. In 1987, he organized the WoodlandPark Community Band, which has evolved into the Woodland Park Wind Symphony. Other groups evolving from the Wind Symphony include the Swing Factory, The Mountain Brass, Clarion Winds and the High Altitooters. Each of the musical groups he directs provides their music free of charge. Craig was the founding member of the Pikes Peak Jazz Festival in 1999 that has now become the Woodland Music Series –now in its 14thconsecutive year providing free monthly concerts in the summer. He organizes the music program for Woodland Park’s annual Fourth of July Celebration and is co-founder of the Movie House Music; a monthly program now in its fifth year.Craig has followed in his father’s footsteps and the passion he brings to his projects and endeavors.“Virtually everyone who’s lived here over the past 40 years has benefited in some way from Craig’s efforts.” said Ralph Rothstein, President of theWoodland Music Series Board. Paul Darlington, President of the Woodland Park Wind Symphony said, “Craig is a warm, caring and compassionate person, treating members of his musical groups as though they were family. Last year Craig organized a trip by the Wind Symphony’s Brass Quintet to play a mini-concert in the home of a former Wind Symphony member who was bed-ridden by a stroke.” Each of the events/organizations that Craig is involved with requires a major commitment of his time and in many cases, resources, all of which he provides. His ability to coordinate with numerous agencies and individuals ensures each of the music venues achieve their mission of providing quality entertainment. “Craig’s individual efforts, the giving of his time and his personal desires to enrich our community, his commitment is unparalleled and has no rival. No one in our community working in the area of music, art and culture has done more than Craig –period!” said former Wagon Boss Ralph Holloway.