Sportscaster James Brown of NFL Today and Retired NFL Coach Tony Dungy to Speak at Charis Bible

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ — Sportscaster James Brown, former host of Fox NFL Sunday and current host of The NFL Today on CBS Sports, will return to Woodland Park, Colorado, next month to speak at Charis Bible College‘s Men’s Advance.

Joining Brown will be retired NFL head coach Tony Dungy, a New York Times bestselling author and current analyst for NBC’s Football Night in America. These two widely-known figures will share the stage with Andrew Wommack, president and founder of Charis Bible College, to inspire men from around the country to train for greatness in their Christian walk.

The two-and-a-half-day conference will be held on March 8-10 at The Sanctuary, Charis’s property in Woodland Park, Colorado. Tickets for this men-only event are $55 and include four meals provided during the Friday and Saturday sessions.

The public is welcome to register at CharisMensAdvance.org or by phone at 719-635-1111. If you are a member of the press and would like to attend the press reception, please contact public relations representative Eileen Quinn by emailing eileenquinn@awmi.net or by calling

719-635-2111 ext. 22081.