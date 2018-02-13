Moose Is Loose Campaign Kicks Off In Grand Style

~ by Trevor Phipps ~

Most of the time spotting a moose in downtown Woodland Park is either very rare or unheard of.

However, every February there are reports regarding regular moose sightings at local businesses. Fret not, you are not hallucinating. Every February around mid-month a certain friendly moose gets loose, as part of one of the town’s more popular winter promotions.

Woodland Park’s “Moose Is Loose” campaign is now in the 18th year and the event continues to grow. According to a press release sent out by Perini & Associates, the campaign broke a record this year when they were able to get the involvement of more than 40 local businesses. The campaign was started by Tweeds Fine Furnishings as a way to generate business within the town during the month that Teller County businesses see the lowest revenues of the year.

“In a nutshell, this is a collaborative, small business event unique to Woodland Park, Colorado,” said Tanner Coy, Tweeds Fine Furnishings owner. “It’s by businesses, for businesses, and done in a quality, creative way that’s fun for consumers.”

The “Moose Is Loose” campaign lasts for sixteen days (February 10-25, 2018) and involves a number of events and sales at a variety of local businesses. “Discounts, specials and drawings are a key to this campaign,” said Mike Perini, a campaign representative. “The public will see heavily discounted products and services, giveaways, two for one offers or one-day only deals during the 2018 sales event.”

The campaign kicked off on February 10, when Tweeds Fine Furnishings hosted a Salebration. Shortly before that, the famous moose made a grand re-appearance cruising into town on an OHV. Tweeds offered a sale on everything in the store with some items marked at 75 percent off. The town’s famous giant moose will be making many random appearances at local businesses over the 16-day event.

During the two and a half weeks when the moose is in town, consumers can visit five or more participating businesses, get five “moose tracks” put onto their “moose pass” and get entered to win a $500 shopping spree at any of the businesses that are a part of the “Moose Is Loose” campaign. Throughout the event’s duration, there also is an “All things selfie” contest where people are encouraged to pick up a moose fan and take selfies around town with the moose fan to win prizes.

The theme this year for the sales fest is “All Things Woodland Park.” “Meandering America has been great for the Moose,” Perini said. “However, nothing is more important than friends, family and fans and he can’t wait to see them all around Woodland Park.” To help emphasize this year’s theme a special event showcasing OHV and ATV vehicles will take place at the Woodland Station property. “This expo is designed to increase exposure to these businesses and to Woodland Park in general as a destination for OHV recreation,” Coy said.

On February 17, and 24 there will be a number of OHV and ATV vehicles available to demo or drive around on Woodland Station’s open land. “This multiple million-dollar industry has limited space within the town limits for on-site test rides (demos) of the equipment,” said Perini. “We are hoping that this outdoor element will attract shoppers and allow local dealers to bring in some additional inventory, have free additional expo space for a brief time, on a site where they can demo the equipment legally.”