The 52nd Annual Harry’s Roamers Ice Races Kickoff

~ by Bob Volpe ~

Last Sunday marked the 1st race of the season for Harry’s Roamers Ice

Races at Rainbow Falls, north of Woodland Park.

This is the 52nd year the race has taken place. Upwards of 175-225

racers were expected to participate in the event this year and judging

by the crowd size the number was probably closer to 225.

Racers compete on an oval race track on one of Rainbow Fall’s small

lakes. Days before the event the track is plowed to remove the

insulating layer of snow in order to allow the ice to harden as much

as possible.

Classes are divided into bare tire and studded tire motorcycles and

quads. The bare tire classes do 5 laps around the track and the

studded tire class riders do 7 laps.

Winners of the youth and amateur classes take home a trophy. The pro

class winners get a cash prize. Prize money is determined by the

number of riders who pay their registration fee. Pro riders pay a $40

dollar registration fee, and amateurs pay $30 to register. Mini bike

riders, which are the young boys and girls, pay $15 to register. The

cash prize is generally in the neighborhood of $100-$150 dollars.

These racers aren’t in for the money. They do it for the sheer thrill

of the race.

Dave Beck, who now lives in New Mexico, has been doing the race for

years. He recently came down with cancer and was sidelined for a

while, but luckily for him, his cancer went into remission and he was

expected to make the trip to race, according to one of the race

organizers, Thomas Flint.

This season there will be 5 races. There will be a race a week each

Sunday through January and 1 race on Feburary 11h.

Sign up to race is from 6:00 am – 8:00 am on race day. Practice begins

at 7:30 and the races start at 9:00 am

There is a $10 fee for riders and for spectators who wish to come out

to see the races. Children under 12 are admitted free and must be

accompanied by an adult.

No alcohol or drugs are allowed on Rainbow Falls property

For more information about the ice races email Thomas Flint at:

flipflopflint@gmail.com