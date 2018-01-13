DDA Continues to Fine Tune Tax Incentive Process

~ by Bob Volpe ~

The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has been working to

streamline and simplify their application for businesses seeking a TIF

agreement (tax incentive agreement) with the DDA.

Al Born and Ellen Carrick were given the task of researching TIF

agreement applications from cities around the country and to come up

with a skeleton draft document that the Woodland Park DDA can use.

The need for a new, more specific, standard, and air tight TIF

agreement application was deemed necessary because of confusion and

inconsistency of the process by which the DDA handled TIF agreement

applications in the past.

Carrick reported, “We have been getting a foundation for our new TIF

policy and application. It’s still a work in progress. It explains

what a TIF is, the purpose, and where our TIF authority comes from. It

moves on to objectives which somewhat summarizes our foundation plan.”

She went on explaining that they are trying to keep the finance

assistance by applicants out of it because it would be difficult for

the DDA to evaluate without having a financial expert or banker review

the documents.

Instead, the developer or owners provide a funding plan to include

project funding, letters of commitment, and capital sources.

She continued, “We then moved on to the process of TIF approval. We go

through the reimbursement process and an application form asking what

the nature of the project is, time table, and budget.”

At a past DDA meeting, Park State Bank president Tony Perry raised the

issue that special events are not the purview of the DDA. DDA

Chairperson Merry Jo Larsen addressed Perry’s concern regarding the

DDA’s roll in special events. Larsen said, “The DDA really does not

want to be the head of the events committee, whoever that is going to

be. We’re just kicking it off because we are the owners of Woodland

Station and because we would like to see some events happen over there

this year, hopefully sooner than later. That we are kind of taking the

lead of the events committee process but we really want to work

closely with Main Street. I just want to say again, events are not the

DDA. We are encouraging them (Main Street), we are working with them,

we will have Woodland Station, but we really want to have this be a

stand alone events committee working closely with Main Street, with

city hall, with whoever the party may be.”